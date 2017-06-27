New Spider-Man And Iron Man Bike Helmets Released by HJC

HJC continues to keep superhero fans happy by releasing two new helmet graphics. The release of Spider-Man: Homecoming is being celebrated by the lid manufacturer with the addition of the new Spider-Man and Iron Man paint jobs.

The new graphic will be applied on the CS-R3 helmet, which is one of HJC’s stable helmets available at an accessible price for all riders. It will be offered in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL and will cost $159.99 or €179.90 depending on the market.



Moving on to the next model, the refreshed Iron Man graphic highlights the sophisticated metallic features from the character’s suit in the new film. In addition, it is featured on HJC’s brand new RPHA 70 ST helmet which is a high-end lid designed for Sport Touring and comes with an internal drop-down sun visor.



The HJC RPHA 70 ST Iron Man will be available in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL and will be offered at $609.99 in the U.S. or €649.90 in Europe.



Both helmets can be purchased at authorized HJC dealers with the CS-R3 Spider-Man: Homecoming model being already available. The RPHA 70 ST Iron Man will come later in autumn this year.



And if Spider-Man or Iron Man isn’t your cup of coffee, maybe you should check out HJC’s other themed helmets. There are a bunch of other Marvel superheroes to choose from along with



