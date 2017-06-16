autoevolution

You Can Now Buy a Head-Up Display Helmet Thanks To NUVIZ

16 Jun 2017
The Skully helmet was indeed a dream that failed to come true, but thanks to NUVIZ, you can buy the only device which turns your helmet into a full multimedia hub. And yes, head-up display functionality is included.
NUVIZ has announced the commercial availability of its first fully-integrated head-up display device designed specifically for the needs of motorcycle riders. The relatively compact device can be added to a full-face helmet and will project customizable information right into the rider’s line of sight.

But that is not all as the NUVIZ head-up display also integrates all of the important functions a motorcyclist needs while on the go, including navigation, communication, and media player, so you can ditch the other device(s) strapped to your helmet.

The device also includes an HD action camera and a wireless handlebar controller to access all the functions without taking your hand off the bar or your eyes off the road.

Once mounted to the helmet’s side and aligned to the user’s eye, the advanced NUVIZ optics create a virtual image that floats just in the periphery of the eyesight, just like the HUD information you see in video games.

“Years ago we were sure we had a good idea and the right technical expertise to bring this product to market,” says Co-Founder Malte Laass. “As enthusiasts, we wanted to develop a solution that not only enhances and simplifies the riding experience but lays a foundation for the forthcoming technology revolution that will affect riders.”

The NUVIZ kit pairs with a dedicated smartphone app available for both iOS and Android devices, allowing the rider to plan routes or save favorite riders. You can also access photos captured with the integrated camera or view riding stats.

Speaking of the camera, the unit is attached to a ball joint to allow for horizon adjustment and also comes with an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust brightness. You can snap 8MP photos at the touch of a button or record vide in 1080p at 30fps. A 60fps option only allows 720p videos.

The NUVIZ is powered by a rechargeable/replaceable 3250 mAh Lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 8 hours. You can also add more storage to the included 10GB by adding a microSD card of up to 128GB.

The kit comes complete with speakers, microphone, and the handlebar controller, all summing up to €699 (about $780).
