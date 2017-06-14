Harley-Davidson Puts Out New Stylish Helmet And Women Jacket

Ride this summer away in style with two new safety gear additions from Harley-Davison
as it just revealed a new Dalton helmet and Women’s Miss Enthusiast H-D Triple Vent System leather jacket.
The new Delton Sun Shiel J04 5/8 is a simple yet modern looking matte black helmet that has a fiberglass 5/8 shell design that offers more coverage than a half-helmet.
The helmet
comes fit with a sun shield that uses a two-stage pull-down design that permits coverage options and offers 95 percent UV protection. The shield is also coated with an anti-scratch layer.
Inside the helmet, you get a removable liner that is washable, antibacterial, and moisture-wicking. Another feature is represented by built-in speaker pockets so you can fit the intercom system of your choice.
The helmet meets DOT standards and weighs 2 pounds 4 ounces. It is available in sizes ranging from XS to 4XL and comes with a price tag of $175.
Offering both protection and style, the new Women’s Miss Enthusiast H-D Triple Vent System leather jacket is made using midweight cowhide. For added sophistication, the black leather shell features contrasting cowhide leather stripes on the sleeves and yokes along with quilted stitching on the back waist and yokes.
Designed for motorcycling comfort and function, this jacket features an action back and slightly pre-curved sleeves, snap waist tabs and two back-hip release zippers for an adjustable fit, and body armor pockets at the elbows, shoulders, and back (body armor sold separately).
And as its name suggests, the jacket comes equipped with three strategically placed vents on each side of the body which can be adjusted individually to customize airflow depending on riding conditions.
The jacket is available in sizes XS to 2XL, Plus, Tall, and Petite, with prices starting at $450. Go check with any authorized Harley-Davidson dealer for more information or purchase.