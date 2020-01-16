New Skoda Kamiq Scoutline Revealed, Coming to 2020 Geneva Motor Show

Even though other members of the Volkswagen Group such as Lamborghini aren’t coming to Geneva, Czech brand Skoda is much obliged to introduce the Kamiq Scoutline at the Swiss motor show. Available in all body colors and with every engine option available, this version of the subcompact crossover also features full-LED taillights.
Wheel sizes range from 17 to 18 inches, namely the Braga and Crater designs with a polished anthracite finish. Special badging, a specific front spoiler, SunSet tinted side and rear windows, chrome garnish for the window frames, underbody protection, and a rear aerodynamic diffuser sum up the list of exterior goodies. As for the interior…
… the moment you open the door, you’re treated to ThermoFlux fabric and Suedia microfiber on the seats. Leather decorates the handbrake lever, steering wheel, and gearshift lever. Ambient lighting is also included in the guise of white, red, and orange LEDs plus LED reading lights. An elegant, black headliner is available as an optional extra.
Aluminum pedal covers and ash-wood decorative inlays pretty much complete the Scoutline’s description. Engine options include three gasolines, one diesel, and the G-TEC that runs on compressed natural gas. Outputs range from 90 to 150 PS (89 to 148 horsepower).
As you can tell from the two photographs published by Skoda, the Kamiq in this flavor is just as modern-looking as the Monte Carlo. The Scoutline, however, is front-wheel-drive just like every other Kamiq. Transmission choices aren’t that plentiful, namely two manuals for lesser engines and a seven-speed DSG for higher-output mills.
Predated by the Chinese version, the Kamiq for Europe starts at 18,290 euros for the Active trim level. This price point puts the subcompact crossover between the Scala compact hatchback (17,690 euros) and Karoq compact crossover (22,940 euros). Also worthy of note, the entry-level model isn't suitable for driving on the motorway because it has only five forward ratios.
As a brief refresher, the Kamiq shares its underpinnings with the SEAT Arona and Volkswagen T-Cross. The Spanish interloper is quite a bit more affordable at 16,790 euros while the German alternative starts at 18,695 euros.
