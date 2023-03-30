New Renault Espace Shows the Industry Needs a New Verb: to SUVfy

When Mitsubishi brought back the Eclipse as an SUV, adding a Cross to the nameplate did not prevent fans of the coupe from screaming: “Blasphemy!” Little did we know that it was just the start of a trend that has now affected Renault. The French automaker just turned one of its most traditional nameplates into an SUV. From now on, Espace is what the seven-seater version of the Austral is called. That is now so common the phenomenon deserves a new verb: to “SUVfy.”

111 photos Photo: Renault