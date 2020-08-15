New Porsche 911 Turbo S Destroys Tuned Nissan GT-R and BMW M8

5 Is It Crazy to Love This Porsche Boxster Turned 1960s Naked F1 Car?

Ever since it came out over a decade ago, the GT-R must have been in thousands of drag races against 911 Turbos. Likewise, BMW has always been aiming to make a car that's as good as Porsche, so there's a lot riding on this seemingly unassuming drag race from Carwow.However, on top of that, we have personal egos getting in the way, as Mat Watson and his supercar-wrapping buddy appear to be punching below the belt. Nobody wants to lose this.The specs tell only half the story, but they're interesting anyway. BMW's car is the least powerful here, even though it's got the biggest engine. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 is rated at 616 hp and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque. Unlike the old M coupe, the M6, this one at least has, but it's heavy at 4,299 pounds.The Nissan GT-R is customized for style, and we honestly love the look. It's pretty rare to see a Liberty Walk being subjected to a drag race. We bet Kato and his crew are going to watch this to see if their champion holds up. The show car also comes with a power boost, as the 3.8-liter makes 651 horsepower and 612 lb-ft (830 Nm).Finally, we have the top do, which is the Porsche 911 Turbo S. Its flat-six twin-turbo is rated at 641 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), which isn't that impressive. But it's like comparing the strength of a professional boxer against your dad - yeah, they might be the same, but we all know who's going to win.