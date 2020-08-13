Baby Godzilla: Fake Nissan GT-R With Widebody Kit Has Race Livery

There's nothing funnier than a small car pretending to be something big, fancy, and very expensive. That's what we have here, a little Nissan GT-R from Japan, complete with a widebody kit and racing setup.
Copying somebody's car design is generally frowned upon, but the world would be a far better place if everybody had a sense of humor. And it's not like this company is making a fortune here as Landwind does with its fake Range Rover Evoque.
What company are we talking about? We're talking about Liberty Walk, the legendary maker of widebody kits for all your favorite supercars. Their carbon-clad Lamborghini packages probably cost several times more than this whole car, which is an internal project belonging to one of their employees.
By now, you're probably wondering what car this is. The tiny underpinnings belong to one of the few Japanese sports vehicles in the kei car segment, the Daihatsu Copen. You can think of it as a Toyota spinoff with a tiny 0.660cc engine. So while the exterior is all angry-looking, the baby Godzilla isn't going to win any drag races.
Liberty Walk's kit includes fender flairs that bolt into the existing bodywork, as well as new bumpers that mirror the look of the current GT-R. And just to prove it takes itself seriously, the 2-seat convertible sprouted a massive rear wing and packs more titanium exhaust tips than actual cylinders.
Now, because this is a 63 horsepower toy, it probably doesn't accelerate like a dream. But the laws of the internet say any JDM car is automatically cool and way better than the rest of the world buys. On the off chance that you live in a country that allows direct imports, we'll quickly mention that the "GT-K" kit is available from 415,800 yen, which is about $3,900.
What company are we talking about? We're talking about Liberty Walk, the legendary maker of widebody kits for all your favorite supercars. Their carbon-clad Lamborghini packages probably cost several times more than this whole car, which is an internal project belonging to one of their employees.
By now, you're probably wondering what car this is. The tiny underpinnings belong to one of the few Japanese sports vehicles in the kei car segment, the Daihatsu Copen. You can think of it as a Toyota spinoff with a tiny 0.660cc engine. So while the exterior is all angry-looking, the baby Godzilla isn't going to win any drag races.
Liberty Walk's kit includes fender flairs that bolt into the existing bodywork, as well as new bumpers that mirror the look of the current GT-R. And just to prove it takes itself seriously, the 2-seat convertible sprouted a massive rear wing and packs more titanium exhaust tips than actual cylinders.
Now, because this is a 63 horsepower toy, it probably doesn't accelerate like a dream. But the laws of the internet say any JDM car is automatically cool and way better than the rest of the world buys. On the off chance that you live in a country that allows direct imports, we'll quickly mention that the "GT-K" kit is available from 415,800 yen, which is about $3,900.