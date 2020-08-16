5 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction

4 Xiaomi Builds a Smart Electric Scooter with a Digital Assistant and Everything

3 Xiaomi HiMo H1 e-Bike Is the Tiniest, Most Portable EV

2 The HiMo Z20 Aims to Be Cheapest but Still Reliable Folding e-Bike

More on this:

Ninebot GoKart Pro Gets the Magic Huracan Touch With the Lamborghini Edition

Xiaomi is 10 years old and it’s celebrating this special milestone with a little something for the loyal fans. It’s actually more than a “little” something: a very special Lamborghini edition of the popular electric go kart Ninebot GoKart Pro. 6 photos



The original GoKart, which is sold in the U.S. by Segway, comes only in white. The Lamborghini edition is yellow and bears the Lamborghini logo on the bumper. It has also been fitted with Ice Lake Blue LED headlights for better nighttime visibility (and an extra dose of coolness) and custom-made tires that are said to take your drifting game several notches up.



Other improvements include a TPE soft anti-collision front lip and aerodynamic TPE side skirts, guaranteeing comfortable and safe driving experiences, and more reliability in case of a collision.



To be worthy of the Huracan connection even though it’s nowhere near the same zip code as the supercar, the Lamborghini Edition GoKart features an audio emulation system that recreates the sound of a genuine Lamborghini engine – also necessary because this go kart is electric. In other words, you get to be a kid all over again, pretending to be driving a really fast car.



The GoKart isn’t a slouch, though. For a go kart. This one is able to go as fast as 25 mph, 3 mph more than the stock model. The 432 Wh battery pack is good for 62 laps on a 400-meter track on a single charge, so should deliver all the fun you crave for.



The Lamborghini Edition is said to be able to carry a load of up to 100 kg (220 pounds), so it’s perfect for one adult. Or even two.







Announced earlier this week and expected to go live worldwide today, August 16, the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition is like the Huracan of the karting world. Inspired by the supercar, it comes in the same iconic Giallo Orion color and includes elements that will immediately distinguish it as a Lamborghini-approved product.The original GoKart, which is sold in the U.S. by Segway, comes only in white. The Lamborghini edition is yellow and bears the Lamborghini logo on the bumper. It has also been fitted with Ice Lake Blue LED headlights for better nighttime visibility (and an extra dose of coolness) and custom-made tires that are said to take your drifting game several notches up.Other improvements include a TPE soft anti-collision front lip and aerodynamic TPE side skirts, guaranteeing comfortable and safe driving experiences, and more reliability in case of a collision.To be worthy of the Huracan connection even though it’s nowhere near the same zip code as the supercar, the Lamborghini Edition GoKart features an audio emulation system that recreates the sound of a genuine Lamborghini engine – also necessary because this go kart is electric. In other words, you get to be a kid all over again, pretending to be driving a really fast car.The GoKart isn’t a slouch, though. For a go kart. This one is able to go as fast as 25 mph, 3 mph more than the stock model. The 432 Wh battery pack is good for 62 laps on a 400-meter track on a single charge, so should deliver all the fun you crave for.The Lamborghini Edition is said to be able to carry a load of up to 100 kg (220 pounds), so it’s perfect for one adult. Or even two. In China , the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition is priced a ¥10,000 RMB, which is roughly$1,440 at the current rate exchange, and $200 more than the base model. Availability and pricing for other territories will be announced today.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.