Nurburgring Veteran Takes Tesla Model 3 Performance Out, Thrashes Its Brakes

The Tesla Model 3 Performance now comes with a track mode, as well as an optional Track Package. That clearly shows Tesla didn't like the reputation for overheating the Model S had, and wanted to make things right with its newer and smaller electric sedan.
Unlike the $5,500 Track Package, which is a hardware upgrade that involves brake fluid replacement, high-performance brake pads, and 20" Zero-G Performance Wheels (wearing Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires), the track mode is something you can enable using the vehicle's single display.
According to Tesla, the track mode does several things meant to improve the car's performance as well as the driver's experience on a racing circuit. The two most important ways in which it does that is by putting the powertrain's cooling system into overdrive and increasing regenerative braking force to conserve the actual brakes. That, as we'll see later on, doesn't seem to function very well.
Another thing that changes when you put a Model 3 into track mode is the way the vehicle delivers torque to the two axles. The system will monitor the vehicle's rotation and, depending on what it thinks the driver wants, it will shift the torque to the rear axle (for more rotation) or the front one (for less). Cornering is further supported by applying the brakes to the inside wheels, simulating the effects of a limited-slip differential.
Putting all this to the test is Misha Charoudin, a man who knows the Nürburgring better than most people know their back yards. The driving pro borrowed a white Tesla Model 3 Performance (no Track Package) from a man called Ben who you'll hear talking while sat in the passenger's seat throughout the entire lap.
It's Misha's first outing on the 'Ring in an electric car, and even though he doesn't hold back from pointing out the flaws of the Model 3 (as far as track driving is concerned), you can tell he was genuinely impressed and not just careful not to hurt Ben's feelings. What he wasn't impressed with, though, were the Tesla's brakes.
After just one lap, the brake rotors looked like they had just come out of a shredder. In fact, it was midway through the lap that Misha felt brake response was fading and decided to hold back a little, otherwise "the car would have been in a barrier." He even goes as far as calling them "the worst I have ever experienced."
Don't be alarmed, though, there's nothing wrong with your Model 3's brakes: they're just not designed for this kind of abuse. It's the perfect illustration of why you need the Track Package if you plan on taking the EV to the track more than once every year or so. Other than that, for normal driving where the regen system does most of the work, they're perfectly fine.
Watch the entire clip below (actual lap starts at 4:20) and try not to be impressed yourself by how effortlessly the Model 3 can keep up with a Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
