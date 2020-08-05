How Fast Is Your House? Wazimu Overlander Is Hippie Instagram Star

BMW M8 Drag Races Lamborghini Urus, Annihilation Follows

Car brands are expanding into new niches all the time. BMW is trying to get as close as possible to the true luxury brands while Lamborghini is giving the masses what they want with the Urus SUV . There isn't a huge price difference between these two.Powertrains are quite similar too. Both usesystems and automatic gearboxes for the best possible launches. They're also quite heavy cars and require the torque of twin-turbo V8 engines to get going. The one in the BMW M8 is actually a little bit bigger at 4.4 liters in displacement.In terms of raw numbers, the M8 Competition makes 617 horsepower and will hit 60 mph in 2.8 seconds. Based on the drag races we've seen so far this year, it's the fastest BMW currently in production. But the Lamborghini Urus has been taking names and kicking backsides.Last time UK race car driver Archie Hamilton featured a Urus, it destroyed the Audi RS6 Avant. The M8 is faster than an RS7, which in turn is quicker than the RS6 . So we know this is going to be a close race. It makes more power than the BMW at 641 hp and the launch control has been sprinkled with Lamborghini magic.It wouldn't be a true modern BMW if it didn't have trouble launching the first time. But in the second drag race, the M8 manages to pull ahead and stay there. Sorry Lamborghini fans, but it's not like the Urus can just keep winning everything forever.Rolling race results somehow seem less important to most people. However, we still want to point out that the Urus picks up first, almost like it's got a better response from the turbochargers or a quicker downshift.