New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Frunk Lid Raised, Shows Brake Cooling Path for NACA Ducts

We still have a week of waiting to do until the press days of the 2018 Geneva Motor Show allow us to meet the 991.2 incarnation of the 911 GT3 RS in the flesh. However, a few aficionados out there who have had access to the car decided to answer an important question - now that the frunk lid has been adorned with NACA ducts, how do things look one this body element is raised?

3 photos



The idea is to provide cooling for the stopping hardware without generating additional drag.



Note that a Weissach Package car was used, even though the said ducts are present on the Rennsport Neunelfer regardless of this optional pack.



Sure, since the NACA goodies were introduced on the GT2 RS and this has already landed in showrooms, it could also deliver an answer. But that wouldn't involve the GT3 RS directly, would it?



This is a brilliant occasion to remind you of the uber-aggressive aero profile of the 2019 GT3 RS. As we mentioned when the car was launched, both the new GT3 RS and the GT2 RS deliver a hefty 750 hp of downforce at maximum velocity.



However, since the naturally aspirated machine can hit 211 mph and the twin-turbo machine won't go past 193 mph, this means the GT3 RS actually delivers more downforce than the



And if compare the Rennsport model to the standard GT3, if we may call the latter so, the RS car delivers twice as much downforce at 124 mph.



