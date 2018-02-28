autoevolution
 

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Meets 911 R and 911 GT3 RS PDK in Awesome GT Photo

28 Feb 2018, 17:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
You couldn't hold anything against somebody outside the Porschephile realm who would look at the image we have here and fail to understand why a Zuffenhausen fan's garage could easily accommodate all three 911s.
4 photos
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Magny-Cours Track Attack2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Magny-Cours Track Attack2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Magny-Cours Track Attack
We're looking at a 991.2 GT3 (the car on the left), a 911 R (middle) and a 991.1 GT3 RS (Right). And while all three rear-engined animals come in tame colors, the red stripes of the R stand out - these stickers, which are a factory feature, have been a source of controversy ever since the introduction of the 2017 Porsche 911 R.

Interestingly, all three machines come in right-hand-drive form, while packing the standard Xenon headlights featuring silver inner graphics - pixel tip to X Rico X Photography for this image.

And it seems that the R is the only machine here packing the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies, with the red calipers shown by the other two cars talking about the standard steel brakes.

Each of these machines allows its driver to play with 500 hp, but only the GT3 RS and the R share their engine. As for the 2018 GT3, this also packs a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six, but we're talking about an all-new engine based on the 4.0-liter boxer of the GT3 Cup car.

Thanks the Rennsport badge, the white car has the tightest setup here. Nevertheless, despite the GT3 bringing things closer to road driving affairs, the mid-cycle revamp allows the 2018 GT3 to be quicker around the Nurburgring - while the 991.1 GT3 RS needs 7:20 to get round the Nurburgring, the newcomer can blitz the Green Hell in 7:12.7.

As for the 911 R, nobody has bothered to deliver a Nordschleife number for this special, with owners apparently focusing on the driving - this manual-only special was built to deliver the ultimate connection between man and machine.

Nevertheless, the 911 R was used in a drag race against the Tesla Model S P100D, with the adventure coming from Chris Harris.
2018 porsche 911 gt3 porsche 911 gt3 rs porsche 911 R Porsche cool
Who's Your Number One? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
The Immortal ICE King Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryAll PORSCHE models  