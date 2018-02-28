2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Meets 911 R and 911 GT3 RS PDK in Awesome GT Photo

You couldn't hold anything against somebody outside the Porschephile realm who would look at the image we have here and fail to understand why a Zuffenhausen fan's garage could easily accommodate all three 911s.

Interestingly, all three machines come in right-hand-drive form, while packing the standard Xenon headlights featuring silver inner graphics - pixel tip to X Rico X Photography for this image.



And it seems that the R is the only machine here packing the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies, with the red calipers shown by the other two cars talking about the standard steel brakes.



Each of these machines allows its driver to play with 500 hp, but only the GT3 RS and the R share their engine. As for the 2018 GT3, this also packs a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six, but we're talking about an all-new engine based on the 4.0-liter boxer of the GT3 Cup car.



Thanks the Rennsport badge, the white car has the tightest setup here. Nevertheless, despite the GT3 bringing things closer to road driving affairs, the mid-cycle revamp allows the 2018 GT3 to be quicker around the Nurburgring - while the 991.1 GT3 RS needs 7:20 to get round the Nurburgring, the newcomer can blitz the Green Hell in 7:12.7.



As for the 911 R, nobody has bothered to deliver a



