New Nissan Z Car Isn't Coming Soon, 370Z Lives On

30 Jan 2018
by
Did you know the 370Z made its world premiere at the 2008 Los Angeles Auto Show? If it wasn’t obvious enough, that’s ten years ago, and few sports cars have survived this long with so few changes operated. And the bad news? Nissan won’t be putting the 370Z out to pasture anytime soon.
Ten years is a lot of time in this particular segment, and to this effect, the 370Z has been eclipsed by almost all of its rivals, pricing and performance included. One of the most suggestive examples is the comparison with the Chevrolet Camaro V6. At $29,990 and with 332 horsepower on tap, the most senior citizen of the segment is more expensive ($28,395) and less potent (335 horsepower) than the General Motors pony car.

The Camaro V6 also happens to be more frugal both in city and highway driving. “So what? The Camaro isn’t a sports car!” That’s half the truth considering the origins of the Mustang’s arch-nemesis, but bear in mind how big of a change the Alpha platform brought to the Camaro’s dynamic character.

Specify the 1LE performance package from the options list, and you’ll easily run rings around the 370Z thanks to upgraded suspension, lighter wheels, 3.27-ratio mechanical limited-slip differential, Brembo stopping power, and Goodyear Eagle F1 rubber. With competition getting more competitive by the day, does it come as a surprise that sales of the 370Z in the United States have slumped to 4,614 examples of the breed in 2017?

Pulling the plug on the 370Z isn’t an option, though, because Nissan doesn’t want to lose its sporting icon. That’s to be expected considering such a move would give people the idea Nissan is more interested in crossovers and EVs. Which the automaker is, but don’t tell this to anyone, OK? Given this situation, the 370Z will soldier on with minimal changes.

Speaking to Motor Authority, a source within Nissan declared that “the current Z car will be updated to meet regulatory guidelines for safety.” The upshot is, “there's strong interest within the company for the Z to live on.”

Chief planning officer also Philippe Klein expressed interest in an all-new design (tentatively called 390Z), but before the higher-ups sign it off, Nissan needs to make sure that it’s the right type of sports car for the sports car customer of today, not the one from 2008.
