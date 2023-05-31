New MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Uncharted Edition Is for the Avid Adventurer

The new crop of car owners wants a practical car that's a family hauler, grocery-getter, cross-country tourer, and, when need be – an off-roader. This need turned the tables on the automotive market, and now more than ever, the crossover and SUV are on the 'Most Wanted' list. Well, MINI just popped a fresh new edition of the Cooper S Countryman – the MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Uncharted Edition, based on the all-wheel drive model.
The MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Uncharted Edition isn't the only version recently refreshed; the fun car company seems to have caught a 'special edition' bug. But don't worry; their lineup will soon undergo a complete overhaul, hopping onto the EV bandwagon.
To remind you, the production of the next generation will shift locations from Magna Steyr in Austria to Leipzig, Germany.
The MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Uncharted Edition is the latest version, and judging by the images, it's designed to appeal to the avid adventurer. It's agile and adaptable, and it features all-wheel drive, which means that this compact crossover guarantees a sublime driving experience regardless of the terrain.
Focusing on the beaten track, though, the MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Uncharted Edition willingly embraces its surroundings thanks to its powerhouse engine and all-wheel drive capability.
The goodies lie under the hood with a four-cylinder engine powered by MINI's TwinPower turbo technology offering 178 ps (176 hp) that, according to the company, guarantees brand-specific, sporty driving fun iconic to the MINIs.
Its two-tone exterior will immediately capture your attention at first glance, as it sports lower and upper roof white section with a greenish band in between. You'll also spot an orange stripe that runs on the white sections from the front bumper onto the roof to the rear bumper.
The two-tone exterior contrasts perfectly with its black headlamps, black Countryman badging at the rear, beefy black tires, and 'Unchartered' badging on the front fenders.
The interior is a little bland with a gloss black trim and the 'Unchartered' badging on the passenger side. You'll find the same badging on the door sill plates (in grey and white) and the crossover's steering wheel.
They say a picture is worth a thousand miles. The images released by MINI say a lot about its off-roading characteristics and adventuring capabilities. Driving on the sand, the MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Uncharted Edition displays maximum traction and stability traversing unchartered terrain.
MINI didn't mention anything about pricing or availability in its rather brief press release (attached below), and as such, we are uncertain if it will be available in North America.
Still, this fresh release with off-roading capability is better suited for an adventurer looking for a fun compact crossover with a little punch on the throttle.
