autoevolution
 

New Megane RS Does Crazy Lap on the Nurburgring, Looks Fast on Autobahn

30 Sep 2018, 20:00 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
This is the new Renault Megane RS. It's got a four-cylinder turbo engine, a manual gearbox, and a mechanical diff. But how does it differ from its predecessor? In a lot of ways, and the following two videos might serve to highlight the changes.
6 photos
2018 Renault Megane RS Shows Launch With Digital Dash2018 Renault Megane RS Shows Launch With Digital Dash2018 Renault Megane RS Shows Launch With Digital Dash2018 Renault Megane RS Shows Launch With Digital Dash2018 Renault Megane RS Shows Launch With Digital Dash
For starters, the 4-cylinder turbo is a 1.8-liter with 280 horsepower, not a 2-liter as before. It's responsive and fast, but some people are saying the Megane needs tune and straightpipes because it doesn't even sound as good as the Alpine A110, which has the same lump.

I'm going to bring attention to the autobahn video because it has a cute little moment. As the Megane tries to overtake, a Skoda Octavia RS moves to the slow lane but also floors it. However, it doesn't work, and the Megane still passes it easily. You can only imagine what was going through the Skoda owner's mind: "why did I buy a fat Czech wagon when I really just wanted a hot hatch?"

Now on to the Nurburgring, where another black RS, this time a manual performs a flying lap. It's the natural habitat of the Megane, and you can see the differences over the previous generation. The car is more agile thanks to the all-wheel-steering, but also twitchy on the steering. You can see the driver putting in minute inputs and immediately correcting afterward. This hot hatch makes you feel alive in a situation like this, but it won't be too long before we start seeing Nurburgring crashes.

The cabin lights up like a Christmas tree with displays showing every number imaginable, in contrast with the analog experience of old. The best time he managed to get is 8 minutes 30 seconds, which is nowhere near the 7:54 of the old Trophy R. Of course, this isn't a Trophy R and the track is full of other cars.

2018 Renault Megane RS Nurburgring Lap Autobahn POV
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
May the Space Force Be With You How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
RENAULT models:
RENAULT KadjarRENAULT Kadjar CrossoverRENAULT Megane RS CoupeRENAULT Megane RS Coupe CoupeRENAULT CapturRENAULT Captur CompactRENAULT Megane RS 5 DoorsRENAULT Megane RS 5 Doors CompactRENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVAll RENAULT models  
 
 