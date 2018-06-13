autoevolution
 

New McLaren 600LT Shows Rear Deck-exiting Exhaust System in Second Teaser

13 Jun 2018, 13:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
On June 28th, McLaren Automotive will take the veils off the 600LT. And for once, the Woking-based automaker confirmed that the newcomer has “increased power, minimized weight, optimized aerodynamics,” and “track-focused dynamics.” The second teaser of the long-anticipated 600LT shows the rear deck of the vehicle.
33 photos
2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LTMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports SeriesMcLaren 570S Sports Series
As opposed to the 570S, the smallest member of the Long Tail family features a deck-exciting exhaust system with two tailpipes, something not even the 675LT has to offer. The location of the exhaust has more in common with the track-focused Senna, which will be built in extremely limited numbers (500 road-going models and 75 GTR models).

Moving back to the 675LT from the days of the 650S, McLaren built 500 examples of the Coupe and 500 units of the Spider. What this means is, the 600LT based on the 570S is likely to keep things just as exclusive as its Super Series predecessor.

In addition to the design of the exhaust system, the rear deck and plenum cover of the 600LT feature more carbon fiber that you would find on the 570S. Mind you, the accessories catalog of the 570S includes a handful of carbon-fiber packages.

The fifth model announced under the McLaren Track22 business plan is scheduled to make its dynamic debut on July 12th at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Hearsay suggests the McLaren Special Operations will work its magic on the 600LT as well, though we’re more interested in the possibility of a second variant.

Just like the 675LT was offered in Coupe and Spider flavor, there’s no denying the British company is working on two body styles for the 600LT. And as the name implies, the 600 in 600LT stands for metric horsepower. Although not confirmed by the automaker, 600 ponies translate to 592 horsepower of the mechanical variety.

 

You've seen what was missing, now here's what it has. Minimised weight, Optimised aerodynamics, Increased power, Track-focused dynamics, Driver engagement, Limited to the few #TheEdge #McLaren #Supercar

A post shared by McLaren Automotive (@mclarenauto) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:20am PDT

2019 McLaren 600LT McLaren 600LT McLaren Sports Series mclaren 570s v8 supercar
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Bush Winch Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Drifting Guide for Dummies The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 
 