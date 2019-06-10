Watch Live from JPL as the Mars 2020 Rover Is Being Built

New Mazda EV Confirmed For 2020, PHEV Models Coming In 2021

Tougher CO2 emissions targets, that’s one of the biggest reasons manufacturers are investing a lot of green dollar bills in eco-friendly technologies such as plug-in hybrids and BEVs. As opposed to most other players in the automotive industry, Mazda also believes in internal combustion. 25 photos



When pressed about electrification, Marumoto made it clear the first-ever EV from Mazda will launch in 2020. Going on sale for the 2021 model year, the yet-unnamed model is expected to share the SkyActiv-Vehicle Architecture with the Mazda3 compact hatchback and sedan. Speaking of which, the



“We will introduce plug-in hybrid models from 2021 or 2022,” concluded Marumoto, but he didn’t go into detail about the size or body style of these models. Going forward, Mazda will mature the Kodo design language while upgrading the SkyActiv-G and SkyActiv-D engine families.







What’s more,



