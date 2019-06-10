autoevolution
 

New Mazda EV Confirmed For 2020, PHEV Models Coming In 2021

10 Jun 2019
Tougher CO2 emissions targets, that’s one of the biggest reasons manufacturers are investing a lot of green dollar bills in eco-friendly technologies such as plug-in hybrids and BEVs. As opposed to most other players in the automotive industry, Mazda also believes in internal combustion.
In an interview with Automotive News Europe, chief executive officer Akira Marumoto claimed that SkyActiv-X promises less than 100 grams of CO2 emissions per kilometer. Spark-controlled compression ignition is the name of the game, combining the qualities of a diesel engine with the benefits of a gasoline powerplant.

When pressed about electrification, Marumoto made it clear the first-ever EV from Mazda will launch in 2020. Going on sale for the 2021 model year, the yet-unnamed model is expected to share the SkyActiv-Vehicle Architecture with the Mazda3 compact hatchback and sedan. Speaking of which, the SkyActiv-X is backed up by a 24-volt electric system. The mild-hybrid technology allows for extended engine-off periods at the stoplights.

“We will introduce plug-in hybrid models from 2021 or 2022,” concluded Marumoto, but he didn’t go into detail about the size or body style of these models. Going forward, Mazda will mature the Kodo design language while upgrading the SkyActiv-G and SkyActiv-D engine families.

The Large Architecture paves the way for straight-six engine options, both turbo diesel and with SkyActiv-X technology. Thanks to the longitudinal layout of the engine, the Large Architecture enables rear- and all-wheel-drive models such as the successor of the Mazda6 sedan and station wagon.

What’s more, Mazda is developing a mild-hybrid system running on 48 volts. A successor for the BT-50 pickup truck is also in the pipeline, and if everything goes according to plan, the RX-8 will be replaced by an all-new sports coupe with the SkyActiv-R engine.

For SUVs such as the CX-5 and sedans like the Mazda6, Marumoto believes “the most efficient powertrain will be a diesel coupled with an electric motor.” Considering the Dieselgate fiasco that brought Europeans and Americans over the edge in their hate for diesel, we’re not exactly sure the CEO is right on this occasion.
