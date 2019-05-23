5 Luxury Complex in Melbourne Will Have a Garage in Each Apartment

A Smart But Expensive Way of Preventing Drivers From Parking in Disabled Bays

Illusionist slash comedian slash magician Murray Sawchuck, whom you might have seen on America’s Got Talent, has the perfect response for this particular brand of idiot drivers: handcuff a wheelchair to their driver door when you see them. Kind of like this older prank he pulled on a Mazda driver who was in such a rush that he justto park in the disabled bay at the supermarket.Sawchuck re-posted it recently to his Facebook and the Internet simply can’t get enough of it.He spots the illegally parked Mazda and has a lookout keep an eye on the door while he carefully handcuffs a brand new wheelchair to the door on the driver’s side. Sawchuck gets extra points for making sure he doesn’t scratch the car, because, in the end, what fault does it have in all this?As the driver comes out, he looks for whoever might have left the wheelchair there. Sawchuck “just happens” to pass by and he offers to unlock the handcuffs for him with pins he “just happens” to find on the ground. Once the cuffs are off, he does his bit of magic and makes the keys appear out of thin air, telling the dude to keep both the wheelchair and the keys because “you might need it some day.”“Next time, don’t park here,” he adds as he’s leaving. “Idiot!”Perhaps more surprising that seeing a disabled bay occupied by someone who is totally able-bodied is seeing this particular driver actually considering taking the wheelchair. In the end, he decides against it and leaves it on the sidewalk, driving off with tires screeching.There's one downside to this method of punishing such drivers, though: you must always travel with a surplus of wheelchairs in your trunk and, as you probably guessed, they don’t come cheap.