2020 Mazda3 Gets Revolutionary Skyactiv-X Engine, Full Details Released

The Japanese carmaker made the announcement on Wednesday (June 5), releasing in the process the full details of the powerplant that will expand the range.In the Mazda3 , the Skyactiv-X comes in four-cylinder configuration and has a displacement of 2.0-liters. The engine develops a total power of 180 ps and 224 Nm of torque.The Skyactiv-X is offered on the car in combination with a mild-hybrid system. Called Mazda M Hybrid, this 24V system helps lower fuel consumption even more and aids in the recovery of the energy generated during braking.In this configuration, the engine comes with a fuel consumption rating of 4.3 l/100 km 55 mpg. The figure has been measured in the NEDC test cycle and refers to combined consumption for the Mazda3 equipped with a six-speed manual transmission.The Skyactiv-X is a gasoline engine that uses at least partially the compression technology usually found in a diesel engine. That means a spark is used to ignite a small, dense amount of the fuel-air mix in the cylinder, and the rest ignites because of the high temperature and pressure resulted from the initial explosion.The result of using such a technology is, according to Mazda, an increase in torque of 30 percent over the current SKYACTIV-G and significantly better fuel efficiency than the current SKYACTIV-D.Similar in concept to the Mercedes Benz DiesOtto engine tested by the German carmaker some years back, Mazda’s technology is the first to actually make into a series production car.For now, teh Japanese carmaker did not say what countries the Skyactiv-X is available in, nor did it give any indication as to when it will be available on other markets.