2020 Mazda3 Gets Revolutionary Skyactiv-X Engine, Full Details Released

For now, teh Japanese carmaker did not say what countries the Skyactiv-X is available in, nor did it give any indication as to when it will be available on other markets. The Japanese carmaker made the announcement on Wednesday (June 5), releasing in the process the full details of the powerplant that will expand the range.In the Mazda3 , the Skyactiv-X comes in four-cylinder configuration and has a displacement of 2.0-liters. The engine develops a total power of 180 ps and 224 Nm of torque.The Skyactiv-X is offered on the car in combination with a mild-hybrid system. Called Mazda M Hybrid, this 24V system helps lower fuel consumption even more and aids in the recovery of the energy generated during braking.In this configuration, the engine comes with a fuel consumption rating of 4.3 l/100 km 55 mpg. The figure has been measured in the NEDC test cycle and refers to combined consumption for the Mazda3 equipped with a six-speed manual transmission.The Skyactiv-X is a gasoline engine that uses at least partially the compression technology usually found in a diesel engine. That means a spark is used to ignite a small, dense amount of the fuel-air mix in the cylinder, and the rest ignites because of the high temperature and pressure resulted from the initial explosion.The result of using such a technology is, according to Mazda, an increase in torque of 30 percent over the current SKYACTIV-G and significantly better fuel efficiency than the current SKYACTIV-D.Similar in concept to the Mercedes Benz DiesOtto engine tested by the German carmaker some years back, Mazda’s technology is the first to actually make into a series production car.For now, teh Japanese carmaker did not say what countries the Skyactiv-X is available in, nor did it give any indication as to when it will be available on other markets.