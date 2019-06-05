autoevolution
 

2020 Mazda3 Gets Revolutionary Skyactiv-X Engine, Full Details Released

5 Jun 2019, 12:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The revolutionary engine Mazda worked on for years is now available for order in the new Mazda3 range, with the first deliveries expected to being in several European countries this fall.
44 photos
2020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda32020 Mazda3
The Japanese carmaker made the announcement on Wednesday (June 5), releasing in the process the full details of the powerplant that will expand the range.

In the Mazda3, the Skyactiv-X comes in four-cylinder configuration and has a displacement of 2.0-liters. The engine develops a total power of 180 ps and 224 Nm of torque.

The Skyactiv-X is offered on the car in combination with a mild-hybrid system. Called Mazda M Hybrid, this 24V system helps lower fuel consumption even more and aids in the recovery of the energy generated during braking.

In this configuration, the engine comes with a fuel consumption rating of 4.3 l/100 km 55 mpg. The figure has been measured in the NEDC test cycle and refers to combined consumption for the Mazda3 equipped with a six-speed manual transmission.

The Skyactiv-X is a gasoline engine that uses at least partially the compression technology usually found in a diesel engine. That means a spark is used to ignite a small, dense amount of the fuel-air mix in the cylinder, and the rest ignites because of the high temperature and pressure resulted from the initial explosion.

The result of using such a technology is, according to Mazda, an increase in torque of 30 percent over the current SKYACTIV-G and significantly better fuel efficiency than the current SKYACTIV-D.

Similar in concept to the Mercedes Benz DiesOtto engine tested by the German carmaker some years back, Mazda’s technology is the first to actually make into a series production car.

For now, teh Japanese carmaker did not say what countries the Skyactiv-X is available in, nor did it give any indication as to when it will be available on other markets.
2020 Mazda3 Skyactiv-X SkyActiv-X Mazda engine DiesOtto
press release
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Manipulated Into Liking Cars 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MAZDA models:
MAZDA CX-30MAZDA CX-30 Medium SUVMAZDA 3 / Axela SedanMAZDA 3 / Axela Sedan CompactMAZDA 3 / Axela HatchbackMAZDA 3 / Axela Hatchback CompactMAZDA 3 / Axela HatchbackMAZDA 3 / Axela Hatchback CompactMAZDA 3 / Axela SedanMAZDA 3 / Axela Sedan CompactAll MAZDA models  
 
 