New Lexus LBX Teased, Could Be a Toyota Yaris Cross Rebadged Entry-Level Crossover

Lexus continues to expand its portfolio with yet another vehicle that appears to be a crossover. Toyota's luxury car brand just took to the internet to announce the unveiling of the LBX for June 5 at 7:00 AM BST (2:00 AM EST / 8:00 AM CET).
Together with the big announcement, they have also released a teaser video and a pair of images of the upcoming product. One picture previews the front three-quarter design of the car, with the teardrop-shaped headlamps with incorporated DRLs, chrome trim linking the main clusters, muscular lines on the hood, and what appears to be a large grille integrated into the front bumper. It has a two-tone finish by the looks of it and black trim around the wheel arches that might span to the lower parts of the body.
At the other end, it is obvious that the Lexus LBX has a full-width LED light bar spanning from one fender to the other, muscular shoulders, and what appears to be a roof-mounted spoiler. The back end's lower part is not visible even after brightening the image, so we do not know if the company gave it a clean styling or chose a sportier design. Nevertheless, we can tell that the LBX has a youthful overall look, and we think it will be sprinkled with all sorts of lively colors and will probably ride on big wheels in the top grades.
But what exactly is the Lexus LBX? In all likelihood, a new entry-level crossover. The automaker trademarked the moniker almost two years ago, and back then, it was reported that it would be a rebadged variant of the Toyota Yaris Cross. If the rumor holds water, then it will feature a more premium interior, with better-quality materials, and maybe Lexus' own infotainment system taking center stage inside. However, we would not bet on the latter. Still, it might get extra stuff to set it apart from its more mainstream sibling if it is indeed a Yaris Cross dressed in fancier attire.
Beneath the skin, the Lexus LBX might use the GA-B platform shared with the Toyota Aygo, Yaris, Yaris Cross, and Mazda2 Hybrid. The versatile construction would give it access to different powertrains, and we suspect it will launch with at least one gasoline mill and another assembly featuring electric assistance. Mind you, that is pure speculation, as the car manufacturer has managed to keep all details a secret so far. Thus, all we have to do at this point is to stay put and wait for the official unveiling precisely two weeks from today to learn its secrets, including its availability, as we don't know if it will make its way to the United States.
At the other end, it is obvious that the Lexus LBX has a full-width LED light bar spanning from one fender to the other, muscular shoulders, and what appears to be a roof-mounted spoiler. The back end's lower part is not visible even after brightening the image, so we do not know if the company gave it a clean styling or chose a sportier design. Nevertheless, we can tell that the LBX has a youthful overall look, and we think it will be sprinkled with all sorts of lively colors and will probably ride on big wheels in the top grades.
But what exactly is the Lexus LBX? In all likelihood, a new entry-level crossover. The automaker trademarked the moniker almost two years ago, and back then, it was reported that it would be a rebadged variant of the Toyota Yaris Cross. If the rumor holds water, then it will feature a more premium interior, with better-quality materials, and maybe Lexus' own infotainment system taking center stage inside. However, we would not bet on the latter. Still, it might get extra stuff to set it apart from its more mainstream sibling if it is indeed a Yaris Cross dressed in fancier attire.
Beneath the skin, the Lexus LBX might use the GA-B platform shared with the Toyota Aygo, Yaris, Yaris Cross, and Mazda2 Hybrid. The versatile construction would give it access to different powertrains, and we suspect it will launch with at least one gasoline mill and another assembly featuring electric assistance. Mind you, that is pure speculation, as the car manufacturer has managed to keep all details a secret so far. Thus, all we have to do at this point is to stay put and wait for the official unveiling precisely two weeks from today to learn its secrets, including its availability, as we don't know if it will make its way to the United States.