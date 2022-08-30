Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport Leaving Japan in a Premiere, Will Launch in Europe This Year

Having been introduced in Japan a few months ago, the 2022 Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport has now been announced for Europe, where it will go on sale shortly.
Described as “a high-grade model” that is “positioned alongside the Excel,” the Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport packs the electrified 1.5-liter three-pot, and remains the same practical subcompact crossover, with a trunk capacity that expands from 397 to 1,097 liters (14-38.7 cu-ft) with the rear seats folded down.
Standard equipment, when it comes to the UK market anyway, where it will launch in the third quarter of the year, comprises the 9-inch infotainment system, cloud-based navigation, wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, and rear privacy windows.
And since we’ve mentioned the interior, we might as well tell you that it sports new black ultrasuede upholstery stitched together with red string, GR logo on various parts, exclusive silver trim inserts in the instrument panel, and door cards, and front sports seats.
Telling it apart from the rest of the range means having to look for the glossy black grille, bedecked by the GR badging, new rear diffuser, and 18-inch wheels, with a 10-spoke design, and bright machined finish. The Ash Gray paint is the model’s signature color, together with the Scorched Orange, and it can also be had with contrasting black roof and pillars.
Rounding off the makeover is the retuned suspension, which is now sharper, and delivers “better steering, roll, and grip feel,” Toyota says. Elsewhere, it remains the same everywhere else, including beneath the skin, as it is still underpinned by the GA-B platform shared with the regular Yaris (GR Yaris uses a mix of the GA-B and GA-C, with the latter being shared with the Corolla). Pricing has yet to be announced, and it will vary depending on the market.
Standard equipment, when it comes to the UK market anyway, where it will launch in the third quarter of the year, comprises the 9-inch infotainment system, cloud-based navigation, wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, and rear privacy windows.
And since we’ve mentioned the interior, we might as well tell you that it sports new black ultrasuede upholstery stitched together with red string, GR logo on various parts, exclusive silver trim inserts in the instrument panel, and door cards, and front sports seats.
Telling it apart from the rest of the range means having to look for the glossy black grille, bedecked by the GR badging, new rear diffuser, and 18-inch wheels, with a 10-spoke design, and bright machined finish. The Ash Gray paint is the model’s signature color, together with the Scorched Orange, and it can also be had with contrasting black roof and pillars.
Rounding off the makeover is the retuned suspension, which is now sharper, and delivers “better steering, roll, and grip feel,” Toyota says. Elsewhere, it remains the same everywhere else, including beneath the skin, as it is still underpinned by the GA-B platform shared with the regular Yaris (GR Yaris uses a mix of the GA-B and GA-C, with the latter being shared with the Corolla). Pricing has yet to be announced, and it will vary depending on the market.