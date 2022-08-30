Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport Leaving Japan in a Premiere, Will Launch in Europe This Year

More on this:

1 Toyota's Newest Production Approach Could Be a Sign of Trouble

2 New Toyota Yaris Hybrid GR Sport Is More Show, With a Bit of Extra Go

3 New Toyota Yaris GR Sport Gran Turismo 7 Edition Comes With Free PlayStation 5 Console

4 2021 Toyota Yaris Cross Enters Production in Europe, Deliveries Kicking Off Soon

5 You Have to Go to Japan If you Crave a Toyota Yaris Cross With GR Looks