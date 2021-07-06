2021 Toyota Yaris Cross Enters Production in Europe, Deliveries Kicking Off Soon

Production of the 2021 Toyota Yaris Cross has officially kicked off at the Valenciennes factory, in France. The site, which has received a €400 million ($554 million) cash injection and is home to almost 5,000 employees, also makes the regular new-gen Yaris.
Built around Toyota’s GA-B platform, shared with the regular hatchback version (GR Yaris uses a combo of the GA-B and GA-C), the first-ever Yaris Cross is the company’s eighth TNGA model to be put together in Europe, and is expected to help the automaker boost their sales.
“The introduction of Yaris Cross is important, as it not only adds to Toyota’s competitiveness, but it also reinforces our strategy to localize production and maximize production capacity towards Toyota’s goal to grow the European sales to 1.5 million units by 2025”, said the brand’s Europe Executive VP, Marvin Cooke.
Designed and developed to meet the needs of Europeans, the subcompact crossover, which sits under the C-HR in Toyota’s lineup, is expected to be chosen, predominantly, with the electrified powertrain. This would fall in line with the carmaker’s plans “for a 90% electrification mix by 2025”.
The assembly consists of a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric motor, rated at 114 horsepower, put together by Toyota in Poland, for both the Yaris and the Yaris Cross.
While that doesn’t sound like much, the 2021 Yaris Cross has a big advantage over most of its rivals, such as the Nissan Juke, Hyundai Kona, Peugeot 2008, Renault Captur, and Ford Puma, because it has an all-wheel drive system.
Toyota has already announced that the Yaris Cross is available from £22,515 ($31,165) in the United Kingdom, in the Icon specification. The Design, Excel, and Dynamic follow, priced at £24,140 ($33,414), £26,745 ($37,020), and £26,465 ($36,632) respectively. The Premiere Edition sits at the top of the family and will be available for one year only, starting at £28,185 ($39,013).
