3 Toyota Yaris Mule Spied at Nurburgring Is a Crazy GRMN Project, Not Next-Gen Car

2 All-New Toyota Yaris Spied at the Nurburgring in Hybrid and Sport Forms

More on this:

Hotter 2021 Toyota GRMN Yaris Caught Testing at the Nurburgring

15 photos There's nothing wrong with the GR Yaris at first glance, at least not in terms of on-paper figures. Toyota, however, can do better thanks to the know-how of Gazoo Racing, the automaker's go-faster skunkworks.



Revealed at the beginning of 2020, the



Tentatively called



On top of the liftgate, the rear wing can only be described as "humongous" in comparison to the spoiler of the GR Yaris. Given the number of aerodynamic improvements over the GR Yaris, the Masters of Nurburgring special edition is definitely the better car in the twisties. How much better, we'll have to wait and see what Toyota and Gazoo Racing have to say about that.



The 2021 Toyota GRMN Yaris also happens to ride lower, translating to a different setup for the suspension system. Despite the relatively small wheelbase, the prototype apears to hold its own in the most difficult corners of the Green Hell. The big question is, can we expect any more horsepower and torque from the already insane engine of the GR Yaris?



As a brief refresher, the Gazoo Racing variant is much obliged to crank out Revealed at the beginning of 2020, the all-wheel-drive GR Yaris is directly connected to Toyota's recent success in the World Rally Championship. While racing drivers were doing their thing on the gravel, snow, and tarmac, the engineers in Cologne worked hard on a new version of the pocket rocket.Tentatively called GRMN , the newcomer is gifted with cool-looking canards on the front bumper as you'd expect to see on a racecar instead of a street-legal vehicle. As for the vents on the front fenders, the air trapped inside the wheel wells is released through those openings, improving handling and stability at high speed. Moving on to the rear end, the motorsport-inspired aerodynamic diffuser is complemented by an exhaust system with twin pipes, most likely connected to a three-cylinder turbo with over-the-top output figures.On top of the liftgate, the rear wing can only be described as "humongous" in comparison to the spoiler of the GR Yaris. Given the number of aerodynamic improvements over the GR Yaris, the Masters of Nurburgring special edition is definitely the better car in the twisties. How much better, we'll have to wait and see what Toyota and Gazoo Racing have to say about that.The 2021 ToyotaYaris also happens to ride lower, translating to a different setup for the suspension system. Despite the relatively small wheelbase, the prototype apears to hold its own in the most difficult corners of the Green Hell. The big question is, can we expect any more horsepower and torque from the already insane engine of the GR Yaris?As a brief refresher, the Gazoo Racing variant is much obliged to crank out 272 PS (268 horsepower) and 370 Nm (273 pound-feet) of torque from 1.6 liters of displacement. Only a six-speed manual is available, and it's joined as standard by two limited-slip differentials and a coupling that automatically manages the torque split between the front and rear axles.