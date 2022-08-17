New Toyota Yaris Hybrid GR Sport Is More Show, With a Bit of Extra Go

Toyota has expanded the Yaris Hybrid family in the United Kingdom, with the introduction of the new GR Sport model, priced from £24,420 (equal to $29,455).
Inspired by the full-blown GR Yaris, it stands out thanks to a few upgrades inside and out, and even beneath the skin, where Toyota says that they improved the structural rigidity, upgraded the shock absorbers, adjusted the rear springs, and enhanced the aerodynamics.
On the visual front, the new Yaris Hybrid GR Sport has a tweaked grille, with piano black patterned mesh, and new T-shaped diffuser at the back. The black door moldings, side mirror caps, and red insert on the tailgate contribute to the new looks, together with the Gazoo Racing logos at both ends.
Customers can get it in different shades, including the optional bi-tone that combines Ash Gray with Eclipse Black roof. The electrified supermini rides on 18-inch wheels with a 10-spoke design, in this configuration, which combine silver, with red and black accents, shod in tires made by Bridgestone.
There are a few novelties inside too, such as the front sports seats, wrapped in black fabric upholstery stitched together with red string, that feature the ‘GR’ logo on the headrests. The three-spoke steering wheel, and push-start button have the same logo, and the steering wheel, and gearshift lever were wrapped in leather, with red stitching. The 8-inch infotainment system, smartphone integration, six-speaker audio, and dual-zone climate control are standard.
Additionally, buyers can further equip the Yaris Hybrid GR Sport with front and rear parking sensors, auto-folding side mirrors, navigation system, and blind spot monitoring. Bringing rear bumper protection, front and rear mudflaps, and trunk liner, the Essential Protection Pack is available as well, and so is the Protection+ Pack, with its stainless steel bumper protection, rubber floor mats, mudflaps, and trunk liner.
