The 2022 Toyota Yaris GR Sport Is No Yaris GR, Joins European Lineup With Hybrid Power

Codenamed XP210, the fourth-gen Yaris is a subcompact hatchback that’s mostly offered with five doors. The only exception to this rule is the GR Yaris, which is a corner-carving thriller with a permanent four-wheel-drive system and a three-cylinder turbo that cranks out 261 ponies.
Knowing this information, Toyota has the audacity of marketing the car we’ll be covering today as the Yaris GR Sport. Not only does it feature two more doors and the narrow-body look of the regular Yaris, but its powertrain leaves much to be desired as well in stark contrast to the promising name.
Scheduled to arrive at European dealerships in the second quarter of 2022, this fellow is a front-wheel-drive supermini with a 1.5-liter hybrid and an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission. Nothing in this list is worthy of receiving the sporty adjective, especially if you remember that the system output is 116 ps (114 horsepower) on full song.
There are, however, a few sporty things about it. Toyota waxes lyrical about upgraded shock absorbers on both ends of the car, optimized to react quicker at lower speeds for improved steering response and superior ride comfort. The rear springs, on the other hand, are tuned to suppress body tilt or wheel lift under acceleration and braking. More underfloor bracing on each side of the chassis, additional liners in the front and rear wheel arches to reduce aerodynamic drag, and specific alloy wheels have to be mentioned as well.
Think about it this way. If regular versions of the Yaris are like a creamy latte and the GR Yaris is a quadruple ristretto capable of waking up the dead, then Yaris GR Sport would be the equivalent to a sweet café mocha.
Available in the exclusive exterior color Dynamic Gray, the Yaris GR Sport is also available with Ultrasuede seat upholstery to bring the point home.
