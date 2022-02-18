New Toyota Yaris GR Sport Gran Turismo 7 Edition Comes With Free PlayStation 5 Console

It’s been an absolute nightmare trying to buy next-generation flagship gaming consoles such as the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X. Even though both went on sale at the end of 2020, it’s been a genuine uphill battle finding them in stores, given their limited supply.
Availability issues were due to the global semiconductor shortage, as well as an increased demand for video game consoles during the pandemic. Even today, finding a PS5 or a Series X in stock in a store near you is like striking gold.
Well, leave it to Toyota to offer up a somewhat pricy solution. The Japanese carmaker will give you a free PlayStation 5...if you also purchase the brand-new Yaris GR Sport GT7 Edition, an exclusive offering capped at just 100 units, which will be made available starting March 4.
There is another catch though, and it’s a major one. The vehicle is only available to purchase in Spain, as it is the result of a collaboration between Toyota of Spain and Sony.
The Yaris GR Sport GT7 Edition comes with exclusive GT badging for the exterior, a serial number nameplate inside and a personalized key and key fob. Also, all units will include the PlayStation 5 console, a physical copy of Gran Turismo 7 for the PS5, an extra DualSense wireless controller and a 3-month subscription to PlayStation Plus.
As for what this angry-looking supermini can do once you floor the throttle, everything begins and ends with the 1.5-liter hybrid powertrain. It sends a combined 114 hp (116 ps) to the front axle via a CVT gearbox. It may look fast, but it needs 9.7 seconds in order to take you from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph), so it’s no GR Yaris.
Still, the GR Sport specification does offer a unique suspension setup, increased overall rigidity and better steering response, compared to any of the lesser Yaris variants.
¡Nos unimos a @PlayStationEs en un lanzamiento muy TOP! ???? El nuevo #Toyota #Yaris #GRSPORT GT7 Edition llega con un pack exclusivo #PlayStation5. El 04/03 se lanzará el #GranTurismo7 y 100 unidades limitadas del #YarisGT7. ¡Estad atentos! ????#PlayStationXToyota @thegranturismo pic.twitter.com/CClBo9M06b— Toyota España (@Toyota_Esp) February 17, 2022