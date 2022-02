New Toyota Yaris GR Sport Gran Turismo 7 Edition Comes With Free PlayStation 5 Console

CVT

Availability issues were due to the global semiconductor shortage, as well as an increased demand for video game consoles during the pandemic. Even today, finding a PS5 or a Series X in stock in a store near you is like striking gold.Well, leave it to Toyota to offer up a somewhat pricy solution. The Japanese carmaker will give you a free PlayStation 5...if you also purchase the brand-new Yaris GR Sport GT7 Edition, an exclusive offering capped at just 100 units, which will be made available starting March 4.There is another catch though, and it’s a major one. The vehicle is only available to purchase in Spain, as it is the result of a collaboration between Toyota of Spain and Sony.The Yaris GR Sport GT7 Edition comes with exclusive GT badging for the exterior, a serial number nameplate inside and a personalized key and key fob. Also, all units will include the PlayStation 5 console, a physical copy of Gran Turismo 7 for the PS5, an extra DualSense wireless controller and a 3-month subscription to PlayStation Plus.As for what this angry-looking supermini can do once you floor the throttle, everything begins and ends with the 1.5-liter hybrid powertrain. It sends a combined 114 hp (116 ps) to the front axle via agearbox. It may look fast, but it needs 9.7 seconds in order to take you from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph), so it’s no GR Yaris.Still, the GR Sport specification does offer a unique suspension setup, increased overall rigidity and better steering response, compared to any of the lesser Yaris variants.