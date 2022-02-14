2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Looks “Ford Tough”, Goes to Chicago Wearing Solar Octane

If you’re planning on attending this year’s Chicago Auto Show, know that there's a large number of pickup trucks on display, from Chevys to Fords, Toyotas and even Nissans or Jeeps (Gladiator). Some will be fully electric, like the Silverado or the GMC Hummer EV, while others will rely on combustion engines and good looks to get by.
One such truck is the 2022 Toyota Tundra, on display in its rugged TRD Pro specification, wearing a spectacular shade of orange dubbed Solar Octane.
Of course, this truck is about more than just looks. This specification is for customers that require serious off-roading prowess from their everyday workhorse, and the Tundra TRD Pro doesn’t disappoint.
It boasts 18-inch black BBS wheels with 32.5-inch Falken Wildpeak A/T AT3W all-terrain rubber, 2.5-inch Fox shocks, a new five-link rear suspension, an electronic locking rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, SofTex seats, a large 14-inch infotainment screen, plus lots of other highlights.
What’s really impressive about this truck though, according to initial reviews, is the new twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter i-Force Max V6 hybrid unit, sending 437 hp and 583 lb-ft (790 Nm) of torque to all four corners courtesy of a 10-speed automatic transmission. The engine also comes with a small electric motor, which takes away the lag coming from the turbochargers.
As good as all this sounds, there is one possible “issue” buyers might face, and that’s whether to get the TRD Pro spec or opt instead for the TRD Off-Road package. The latter can be specified to more affordable variants of the 2022 Tundra and still provides you with serious off-roading capability – although you don’t get that new rear suspension unless you go directly for the TRD Pro model.
The 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro is without a doubt one of the stars of this year’s Chicago Auto Show and will be available in dealerships this spring.
