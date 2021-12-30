Something Is Off With This 2022 Toyota Yaris Rally1 Hybrid WRC Replica

More on this:

1 Watch Toyota Boss Akio Toyoda Do Donuts in the New GR Yaris

2 Toyota GR Yaris: Designed From the Ground up to Be a Pocket Performance Machine

3 Doug DeMuro Drives a Very illegal Toyota GR Yaris

4 Sebastien Ogier Gives Toyota Yaris WRC a Good Shakedown Around Snowy Monte Carlo

5 2017 Toyota Yaris WRC Revealed, Will Race Next Year With Microsoft As A Sponsor