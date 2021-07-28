Lexus To Tackle the Audi Q2 With Toyota Yaris Cross-Based Vehicle?

Shortly after the Toyota Yaris Cross was presented in the second quarter of 2020, rumors about a Lexus small crossover have started circulating. These were fueled by the trademark filings for the LBX and Lexus LBX in Europe, which is believed to be the name of the said vehicle.
Now, another report, coming from Japan’s MagX and brought into the spotlight by LexusEnthusiasts, claims that Toyota’s luxury car brand is indeed planning such a vehicle.
It will allegedly be built around the GA-B platform of the Yaris Cross, in turn shared with the regular supermini. Power will apparently be supplied by the same 1.5-liter three-cylinder hybrid engine, with two electric motors, which develops a combined output of 114 HP, and a third motor in the all-wheel drive variants.
A possible challenger to the likes of the slightly bigger Audi Q2, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA, the rumored Lexus LBX will sit under the UX as the brand’s most affordable high-rider. Like its Toyota sibling, the Yaris Cross, it will supposedly be limited to Europe, Japan, and Australia, as the automaker based in the Land of the Rising Sun has no apparent plans to launch it in the United States.
Thus, Lexus’ local crossover lineup will still comprise of the UX and UX Hybrid, offered from $33,000 and $35,200 respectively for 2021, as well as the NX and NX Hybrid, with MSRPs of $37,610 and $40,160 respectively. The RX kicks off at $45,220, and its electrified variant at $47,920. The GX will set customers back at least $53,450, and the LX is an $86,830 affair, before the destination and handling charge, dealer fees, and options.
The quoted website reminds readers that this move isn’t without precedence, as Lexus had a plan to go smaller a few years ago with another model previewed by the LF-SA Concept.
It will allegedly be built around the GA-B platform of the Yaris Cross, in turn shared with the regular supermini. Power will apparently be supplied by the same 1.5-liter three-cylinder hybrid engine, with two electric motors, which develops a combined output of 114 HP, and a third motor in the all-wheel drive variants.
A possible challenger to the likes of the slightly bigger Audi Q2, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA, the rumored Lexus LBX will sit under the UX as the brand’s most affordable high-rider. Like its Toyota sibling, the Yaris Cross, it will supposedly be limited to Europe, Japan, and Australia, as the automaker based in the Land of the Rising Sun has no apparent plans to launch it in the United States.
Thus, Lexus’ local crossover lineup will still comprise of the UX and UX Hybrid, offered from $33,000 and $35,200 respectively for 2021, as well as the NX and NX Hybrid, with MSRPs of $37,610 and $40,160 respectively. The RX kicks off at $45,220, and its electrified variant at $47,920. The GX will set customers back at least $53,450, and the LX is an $86,830 affair, before the destination and handling charge, dealer fees, and options.
The quoted website reminds readers that this move isn’t without precedence, as Lexus had a plan to go smaller a few years ago with another model previewed by the LF-SA Concept.