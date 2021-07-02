New Lamborghini Aventador Variant Teased, Could Be Called SJ

Just like the Gallardo, the Aventador is a turning point for the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese. The biggest change over the Murcielago is the engine, a large V12 developed exclusively for the scissor-door supercar.
Loosely inspired by the Giotto Bizzarrini-designed V12 that launched in 1963 with 370 brake horsepower on deck, the motor will soldier on with electrical assistance for the Aventador’s replacement. And naturally, the Italian company can’t afford to axe the Aventador without a special edition.
That said, take a look at the photo that Lamborghini posted on social media. The shadowy teaser is joined by a caption that reads “it takes time to become timeless,” which may indicate the final variant of the Aventador.
Recently spied right next to the factory, the special edition is likely called SJ because of the SVJ design traits. The only difference over the Super Veloce Jota is the wingless rear deck, which gives the Aventador a very elegant profile, more so in conjunction with the blue paint of the prototype.
Center-locking wheels and a ginormous diffuser add to the specialness of the car, along with the glass engine cover that allows us to admire the V12 in its natural habitat. Unconfirmed hearsay suggests a run of 700 examples worldwide, and chances are that Lamborghini will offer a roadster too.
The SJ or whatever it will be called is further rumored with 780 PS (769 horsepower), which is understandable because the SVJ has 770 PS (759 horsepower) to its name. The most the L539 engine has been taken so far is 830 PS (819 horsepower) in the Essenza SCV12, a track-only special edition that features a ram-air induction system and motorsport-inspired sequential transmission with six forward ratios and no synchronization mechanism.
On that note, check back on July 7th when all the juicy details will go live.
