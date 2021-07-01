Shred the Streets at 31 MPH With the Hadean E-Board, Designed Like a Lamborghini

5 Skateboarders Go Down Open Street at Night - What Could Go Horribly Wrong?

Evolve promises to let you enjoy the ultimate skateboard ride with their latest Hadean series, an electric board made for those who want to feel the power under their feet. Based on 13 years of accumulated experience and skills in developing electric skateboards , the new e-skateboard has the design of a supercar and a lot of its features, too.Hadean is made of forged carbon fiber, also used by supercar makers such as Lamborghini and the likes, for its lightweight and strength. It has a deck length of 39.3 inches (100 cm) and a wheel base (axle to axle) of 38 inches (96.5 cm). Its urethane wheels are compatible with Evolve all-terrain conversion kits. The board weighs 27.1 lbs (12.3 kg) and has a maximum load of 220 lbs (100 kg).Now for the highlights of the board: the Hadean packs dual 3000w-rated 6368 brushless sensor motors at its rear wheels and a 43.2V, 16AH battery that offers an increased range of up to 40 miles (65 km) on a single charge, compared to their previous GTR series which only offered a range of 31 miles (50 km). You can fully recharge the battery of the e-skateboard in 3.5 to 4 hours.The top speed of the Hadean has also been boosted to 31 mph (50 kph), while its predecessor can only reach a maximum of 26 mph (42 kph).Also a first for Evolve skateboards is the integrated air vent system of the Hadean, meant to draw heat from its internal electrics.The board has smart LED lighting and real-time hazard lights that activate when you apply the brakes.In addition to its sleek, powerful look, the skateboard packs some competitive smart features as well. It comes with an intuitive, dual trigger Phaze remote that allows you to brake and accelerate and has a full-color LCD display that shows you all your ride data such as your speed, battery level, distance. You can also set your controller to one of the four available speed modes.There is also app compatibility with the Hadean. The Explore by Evolve app lets you adjust the acceleration and brake curve, and it also allows for further, more fun customization of your lighting system. You can choose between multi colors, different hues, and so on.The Hadean e-board comes in a bamboo deck as well, for more flexibility. You can preorder the carbon version starting this weekend for $2,899, while the bamboo board will set you back $2,549.Deliveries are scheduled for this September.

