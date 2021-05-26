4 Virtual Lamborghini Murcielago Travels Forward in Time for a Shot of STO Love

3 Turns Out Fasting for 33 Days Won’t Convince God to Give You a Lamborghini

2 Lamborghini Eyed by Consortium That's Willing to Pay $9.1 Billion

1 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 Looks Like It Will Shoot Down a Death Star

More on this:

2022 Lamborghini Aventador SJ Spy Video Reveals Wingless Aventador SVJ Lookalike

Introduced at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show, the Aventador is different from the Murcielago that it replaced, yet similar at the same time. The biggest difference is, of course, the L539 free-breathing leviathan. 32 photos



AWD system in late 2022 for the 2023 model year. Maurizio Reggiani, the technical boss at Lamborghini, recently told the media that Ferrari’s three-motor SF90 Stradale is a serious consideration for Sant’Agata Bolognese.



The Raging Bull is dead serious about electrification, and this brings us to the roadmap that Lamborghini revealed last week. To make a long story short, every nameplate will be hybridized by the end of 2024, and the Italian automaker’s



Until the inevitable happens, the



The rear deck is cleaner, though, because of the absence of a wing and thanks to the glass panels that offer a clear view of the high-revving V12. Word has it that 700 units will be produced in total, and the 6.5-liter motor will produce 10 more ponies than the Super Veloce Jota. In other words, look forward to 780 PS (769 horsepower) and a stupendous exhaust note.



Although it shares the 60-degree bank angle with the V12 designed by the one and only Giotto Bizzarrini, everything else is pretty much new. Manufactured from aluminum-silicon alloy with an open-deck construction and steel cylinder liners, the 6.5-liter giant further boasts a nitride-hardened crankshaft, four throttle valves in the intake manifold, and dry-sump oiling. Lamborghini knows this engine can’t survive into the 2020s without hybrid assistance, which is why the successor of the Aventador will receive an e-system in late 2022 for the 2023 model year. Maurizio Reggiani, the technical boss at Lamborghini, recently told the media that Ferrari’s three-motor SF90 Stradale is a serious consideration for Sant’Agata Bolognese.The Raging Bull is dead serious about electrification, and this brings us to the roadmap that Lamborghini revealed last week. To make a long story short, every nameplate will be hybridized by the end of 2024, and the Italian automaker’s first-ever EV will roll out after 2025 with underpinnings from the Volkswagen Group, most likely on the Audi-Porsche PPE architecture.Until the inevitable happens, the Aventador will be treated to at least one more special edition. “Aventador SJ” is how supercar stalker Varyyx calls the prototype in the following video, and it’s easy to understand why. SVJ influences galore, starting with the center-lock wheels to the small vents on the upper side of the front bumper and the ginormous aerodynamic diffuser.The rear deck is cleaner, though, because of the absence of a wing and thanks to the glass panels that offer a clear view of the high-revving V12. Word has it that 700 units will be produced in total, and the 6.5-liter motor will produce 10 more ponies than the Super Veloce Jota. In other words, look forward to 780 PS (769 horsepower) and a stupendous exhaust note.

Editor's note: Aventador SVJ also pictured in the gallery. Aventador SVJ also pictured in the gallery.