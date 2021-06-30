The Bodyfriend Lamborghini Massage Chair Will Massage Your Brain on the Cheap

Carmakers worldwide have long been leaning into merchandising to boost profit, so it should come as no surprise that Lamborghini is also doing it. Whether it’s watches, apparel and shoes, scale models and matching stationery, or mugs and leather goods, you can get almost everything you need with the Lamborghini logo on it. That includes a massage chair—and it’s quite the most ridiculous and probably ridiculously awesome one yet.
In 2018, Bodyfriend, which describes itself in the most humble (not) terms as “the highest grossing massage chair company in the world,” announced a 4-year partnership with Lamborghini Automobili. The partnership would Bodyfriend deliver the most high-end Lamborghini-approved massage chairs, starting with the first model in 2019. The partnership will come at an end this year (2021) and, so far, has only yielded one product, but it’s definitely of the kind you write home about.
Meet the Bodyfriend Lamborghini LBF-750 chair, known for short at the Lamborghini massage chair. Formally introduced in the summer of 2020, it’s been dividing opinions ever since. It’s the world’s first Lamborghini massage chair, but, above all that, it also claims to be the closest thing to owning a real Lamborghini car without, you know, having to fork out a fortune for it. Or worry about garage space.
Most Expensivest series, both in terms of delivering the perfect massage and of replicating the driving experience. All jokes aside, the LBF-750, named this way because it’s made up of exactly 750 parts and components, was awarded the CES 2019 Innovation Award Product, so that must account for something.
“LBF-750 embraces DNA of Automobili Lamborghini: Spirit of Challenge, R&D Identities, and Informal Luxury concept,” reads the official description of the product. “LBF-750 not only provides incomparable massage experiences but also introduces The Lifestyle to the clients.”
The exterior design and colors of the massage chair match the Lamborghini aesthetic, and it even includes parts made of bumpers off real Lambos. In Supercar Massage mode, it plays the engine sound of a real Lamborghini, and this presumably helps with feeling like you’re in a real car. For the record, 2 Chainz wasn’t exactly convinced, and he declares himself an “expert” in massage chairs.
The LBF-750 is also smart. It includes 76 airbags and a variety of modes to offer the perfect massage for every client and every situation. For instance, you have the option of Healing Massage, a customized program based on the client’s stress levels, which is measured with two tools, the stress average index and heart rate; you have the aforementioned Supercar Massage, and you have the Brain Massage. That last one sounds hilarious, but it’s a real thing, though studies have shown little evidence to back claims of its benefits.
The chair offers privacy with a fingerprint sensor and ultimate customization with the massage history function. You also get LED mood lighting, just in case all that brain massaging doesn’t do the trick.
To paraphrase 2 Chainz, get yourself a Lamborghini to live your most expensivest life. If you can’t afford it, the Lamborghini massage chair is the next best thing, priced at $30,000—cheap when compared to the real deal. Or, for that money, you can get an actual massage from a therapist and buy a real car. It won’t be a Lamborghini, but still.
