New Jeep Grand Wagoneer Woody Rendered, FCA Design Boss Ralph Gilles Shares Work

And while the return of the badge, which involves the RAM 1500's body-on-frame architecture, has created expectations for the woodie theme's comeback, the simplest explanation of the latter's absence revolves around two main elements. First of all, the newcomer doesn't necessarily bet on the retro styling card, so gifting it with the wood grain trim would've been inconsistent with the model's styling direction.
Secondly, luxury is represented differently these days, which is why the vehicle comes with Grand Wagoneer rather than Jeep badging, LED light bars at both ends, body-colored pillars (these further differentiate it from other big luxury SUVs, such as the Lincoln Navigator, even though the two might be a bit close in terms of the rear end design). Oh, and let's not overlook the remarkable window design, which is borrowed from the Yuntu concept released back in 2017.
Now, as Gilles, who is an enthusiasts through and through (for one, he used to help the SRT go-fast division and regularly hoons a Viper ACR) points out in the first Instagram post below, the faux wood paneling can be handled by the aftermarket industry.
And, as a sign of the fact that this community is stronger than ever, its digital side came up with a rendering showcasing the new Grand Wagoneer in woodie trim just hours after the official reveal of the show car - as showcased by the second Insta post below, this comes from digital artist Abimelec Arellano, whose work we've shared on multiple occasions.
With the production models based on this concept (both the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer have been officially confirmed) set to land in 2021, Jeep has plenty of time to think about including a wood-look makeover in the Mopar Parts and Accessories catalog.
Meanwhile, other corners of the aftermarket realm have already considered adding extra muscle to the new Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer, with an example showcased in the third Instagram post below.
For the record, while the concept features a hybrid powertrain (no specs were offered), the 1500 platform means the production powertrains should range from the 3.6-liter V6 and the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 to a turbo straight-six (codenamed GME-T6, this should land in 2023) and, of course, at least one hybrid option. So, if the Hellcat motor doesn't come the official way, there's no need to worry, the aftermarket industry will have you covered!
I must admit I was a little bit scared of this new Wagoneer, playing around with icons is not a an easy task at all. I’m happy though, because I like this new concept. It’s not all retro loyalty like the Challenger, but it has enough features to distinguish itself as a Wagoneer, and it carries the Grand Wagoneer and the American flag on those badges proudly úø. It’s a good 21st century adaptation. I especially love the modern, yet upright front end reminiscent of the original. Good job Jeep! O It’s almost perfect. Yes, almost- It was missing just one thing... . . . . . . . . #jeep #grand #wagoneer #WOOD #WOODY #WOODPANELS #adventure #suv #luxury #americana #premium #ram #custom #2d #photoshop