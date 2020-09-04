Lawnchair Larry, the OG Balloon Man Who Flew Into Federal Airspace by Mistake

2021 Audi Q2 Looks Too Sexy for a Mid-cycle Facelift

SUV for the European markets since its launch. As to the 2021 model, Audi plans on delighting us with an array of tasty visual tweaks and more state-of-the-art technology than ever before.



For starters, you will notice that it manages to look a lot more aggressive than any of its forerunners, thanks to an abundance of subtle, yet significant modifications. The front and rear bumpers have been thoroughly redesigned, featuring a predominant polygon motif on the air intakes up front and the fake outlets on the opposite end.



Additionally, the Q2’s grille is blessed with a tougher aesthetic, but retains the general characteristics we’d expect from an Audi crossover’s front fascia. At first, the overall shape of its headlights seems to have remained virtually unchanged.



However, those with an eagle eye will spot that LEDs are arranged differently inside the housings. Speaking of LED lights, they are now available as standard components of the SUV’s base trim. Alternatively, Audi’s customers may opt for a set of delicious Matrix LEDs, equipped with dynamic front and rear turn signals.







Depending on the chosen trim level, the C-pillars can be finished in silver, black or the same color as the car’s body panels. On the other hand, its front and rear bumpers, as well as the side skirts will either come dressed in black, Manhattan Gray or a hue that matches the rest of the vehicle’s paintwork.



At the back, you will find a diffuser that serves to mask the exhaust. It is joined by the new rear bumper design to offer the 2021 Q2 a much neater appearance, compared to its predecessors. Personally, I’ll have to admit that I absolutely dig the updated attributes!



When you step inside, you’ll be greeted by a familiar view, as the cabin is almost identical to that of a 2020 model. Nonetheless, a couple of notable differences consist of an updated shifter and discreetly adjusted air vents. Last but not least, Audi disposed of the Alcantara leather upholstery, replacing it with Dinamica microfiber.







As to powertrain options, Q2’s all-new lineup packs three TFSI and two TDI engines. At the time of this publishing, Audi only revealed details on one of these modules – a 1.5-liter turbocharged TFSI mill that’ll be good for 148 ponies and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm) of torque output. It may be coupled with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed automatic that will channel power to a Quattro all-wheel-drive system.



Finally, preorders for Audi’s crossover SUV will start in September, at a base price of approximately €25,000 ($29,586 as per current exchange rates) for the German market.



