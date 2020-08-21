Wheelsandmore Gives 2020 Audi RS6 Avant a Four-Digit Horsepower Figure

ECU

It is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 mill that incorporates a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The setup can be found on a few of this manufacturer’s other vehicles as well, including the Q8 crossover and the A8 luxury sedan.Avant’s TFSI engine is fully capable of delivering up to 591 hp at 6,000 rpm, along with a generous torque output of 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) at 2,050 rpm. As this bad boy receives a Quattro all-wheel drivetrain, its power will run to each and every wheel through a Tiptronic eight-speed automatic transmission.When purchased with the optional Dynamic package, Audi’s wagon reaches a top speed of 189 mph (304 kph) and accelerates 0-62 mph in as little as 3.6 seconds. The base model comes with adjustable multi-link air suspension and 21-inch wheels, but customers may opt for a coil-spring suspension kit with adaptive dampers and 22-inch wheels.As to RS6 Avant’s elegant interior, it honestly looks like it came straight out of a sci-fi blockbuster, with state-of-the-art digital components and a plethora of gorgeous design elements. You will find an array of premium materials, including faux suede and leather, as well as a healthy dose of touchscreens.Besides the 8.6” (21.85 cm) touchscreen that takes care of most settings, a reconfigurable 12.3” (31.25 cm) gauge and 10.1” (25.65 cm) infotainment system are some of the high-tech characteristics you’ll come across when getting behind this car’s steering wheel.Without having to go into more details, we can probably conclude that this station wagon means business! However, nothing in this world is perfect, and most tuning workshops know it just as well. Thanks to their painstaking efforts, we are presented with incredible performance upgrades that will sometimes have you drooling. For instance, let’s see what a German firm, by the name of WheelsAndMore, managed to do with the RS6 Avant’s power output figures.Sebastian Dohmen founded this company as early as 1999 in Baesweiler, Germany. Today, WAM is a reputed tuner, as well as a prominent developer of aftermarket equipment. But just wait till you see what Dohmen’s crew accomplished with their project based on Audi’s monster wagon.The WAM team provided the twin-turbo V8 powerplant with custom turbochargers and a new air filter, as well as a tweaked air intake and manifold. Furthermore, the workshop optimized the’s software and went on to work their magic on the exhaust system, which was stripped of its rear silencers, catalytic converters and particulate filters.These upgrades add up to a humungous boost to the vehicle’s output numbers. This untamed animal will now produce up to 1,010 hp and a colossal 922 pound-feet of torque, which is simply astonishing. The RS6 Avant is now supported by a fully adjustable coilover suspension, along with a set of fierce 22-inch wheels.Lastly, WheelsAndMore’s comprehensive list of delightful enhancements can be purchased as one package. If you happen to own a 2020 Audi RS6 Avant and think that your whip could really do with all these extra ponies, a Stage 5 tuning kit will cost you €41,933 ($49,536 as per current exchange rates).