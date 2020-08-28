2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Official Photo Confirms HUD and Panoramic Glass Roof

Wind Motion 70, the Wind-Powered Trimaran That Will Save the World

Another day, another design teaser for the all-new Grand Wagoneer. A nameplate that Sergio Marchionne promised to be revived in January 2013, the three-row utility vehicle is edging closer to its world debut in September 2020. 23 photos SUV with Ram 1500 underpinnings clearly shows a panoramic glass roof in the main photo of this story. Hi-fi speakers on the dashboard where the A-pillars start, a head-up display, gloss black for the vent on the hood, chromed roof rails and door handles, as well as oversized side mirrors can also be singled out rather easily.



Even an Easter Egg is featured, namely the vector map of an urban area that may have something to do with the Jeep brand or the old-school Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. The trunk, however, is impossible to tell what kind of opening mechanism it features. Be it a tailgate or a liftgate or both, it’s obvious that the full-size SUV has plenty of trunk capacity with the third-row seats folded.



The aerial photograph of the



Moving on to the speculation front, take a look again at the length and width of that hood. There’s no denying a V8 can easily be shoehorned in the engine compartment, even the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 from the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Given that even the Chevrolet Tahoe comes standard with a 5.3-liter motor, a V8 would suit the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer perfectly.



