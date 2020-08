How dare the Italians suddenly decide to make off-roaders? Lamborghini didn't put buts in trenches. All it did was help some rich Italian farmers plow their vineyards. If they want to make 4x4s, they should look like tractors as punishment.Obviously, we're just joking around while trying to give a rendering fictional context. But everything we said until now makes sense in the real world. However, you'd need a parallel universe to have a supercar from Jeep, which is what you see in this digital piece by artist superrenderscars Here at autoevolution, we like to argue that every brand should always make a halo car, something that says "this is what we're all about." And the artist in question makes that happen by force using his face swap skills. Changing the front end of the Bugatti Chiron is probably his best skill, and it's surprising to see just how many car designs fit this $3,000,000 toy, even though nobody else uses a C-shaped rear pillar.Even though some of them are classed as "America luxury" Jeeps cost only a fraction of the price of a Bugatti Chiron, and they wouldn't stand a chance in a drag race. However, we can't help thinking about all those 1,000-horsepower modified Trackhawks that are out there causing havoc.Also, there is one "affordable" Bugatti out there, the Baby II . It's a scaled-down replica of Type 35 for kids and costs from about $35,000 to $68,000. Imagine that - a toy that costs as much as a nice family car with a powerful V8 engine.