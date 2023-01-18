New Hot Wheels Premium Mix Takes Us Back and to the Future With Five Special Vehicles

Yesterday, a select few Hot Wheels collectors had the chance of buying the 2022 Super Treasure Hunt set from Mattel. Only 1,500 of these were available, and each one contained all of the 15 STH models that were released last year. With tens of thousands of people rushing in to get their hands on the set, the stock was gone in less than 60 seconds. And as you'd expect, dozens of these are already listed for sale on various online markets for twice or three times their original price.