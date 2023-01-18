New Hot Wheels Premium Mix Takes Us Back and to the Future With Five Special Vehicles

Collecting Red Line Club-exclusive models and Super Treasure Hunt items is one of the most exciting ways to go about the Hot Wheels life, but also one of the most stressful ones. Having a limited-edition diecast vehicle can bring additional bragging rights and also turn a profit after a while, but going for Premium models instead is just as fun.
And if you purchase these once they arrive in stores, you don't even have to deal with the whole scalper phenomenon that's plaguing the industry right now. With that in mind, the first Hot Wheels Replica Entertainment Mix for 2023 is here, so let's have a look and see what's hiding inside.
1987 Toyota Pickup Truck
Hot Wheels collector owns at least one diecast version of a hero car from the movie. Most often than not, that happens to be the DMC DeLorean.
But Mattel's strategy of providing a wide range of products to its customers meant that the Time Machine wasn't going to be the only one to shrink down to 1/64th-scale. So the first item in Mix 1 for this year is the 1987 Toyota Pickup Truck, the car Marty dreamed of someday owning. Manson Cheung is the designer of this casting, which was first introduced in 2012. Two years and three variations later, Mattel came up with the first Entertainment: Back to the Future version, which also happened to be the first premium one.
But that was almost a decade ago, and it's good to see that this scale model hero car is back on the market again. At first glance, the new item seems to be identical to the old one, but then again, you'd expect this kind of accuracy given the context. Just don't be shocked by how much some people are asking for the 2013 iteration, as prices can go above $200 quite often.
Aston Martin DBS
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is the talk of the trade these days, most James Bond fans are still probably dreaming of an older version of the DBS. Daniel Craig drove one of these for his first appearance in the series back in 2006.
So it's no wonder that Mattel went for the Casino Royale theme with this replica of the British grand tourer. This casting made its debut in 2010, and it was John Violette that handled the design part. Back then, it was just a basic replica with a plastic base and standard 10-spoke wheels. 2014 marked the first premium appearance of the DBS, and it was meant as a tribute to Casino Royale.
A basic James Bond iteration arrived in stores in 2015, so the new 2023 version is the third one so far. Just like with the Toyota, not much seems to have changed here, and what's about to come next might even annoy some of the seasoned collectors.
Batmobile (The Batman)
Hot Wheels cars on the market, but don't even get us started on the Batman topic. We estimate that there are over 50 different Batmobile castings, some of which have dozens of variations.
This could be Batman-heaven if you're a fan of the story, but it could also be a nuisance if all you care about is adding more licensed vehicles to your collection. And there are two of them inside the new Replica Entertainment set.
The first one is the rarest, as it was introduced last year. Once again, the new item seems to be identical to the previous one. And we're starting to think that Mattel is just trying to dispose of some leftover stock by marketing it as a new product.
Batmobile (Batman)
Batmobile in Mix 1 is a replica of the 1989 hero car, back when Michael Keaton was wearing the Bat suit. At least this one feels a bit more special, even though we all know that it started in life as a Chevrolet Impala chassis.
Mattel had Rob Matthes working on this casting at the start of the 21st century, as it made its first appearance in 2004. There are 24 iterations of it on the market, including the new one.
You'll find four Premium models and one that was part of the defunct id Series. And the 5-Spoke Mag-Style Real Riders wheel design seems to be the go-to option every time, except, of course, for the id and mainline versions. So there's a good chance that this Batmobile might turn into a genuine peg warmer if the new wave of collectors doesn't have a word to say about that.
The Jetsons Capsule Car
Jetsons Capsule Car goes to show that a vehicle doesn't need to have wheels to be part of Mattel's line-up, as we've seen plenty of times before. Strangely enough, this doesn't apply to the mainline variation, which has had three different wheel designs between 2014 to 2017.
Over half a decade has gone by since we've last seen this casting in stores, so people are probably going to buy one without thinking twice about it. The only difference we could spot looking at all three premium variations is something that won't even matter to most people.
This kind of small change for the blister card shouldn't affect the value of the item, people might have different opinions on the topic. If you haven't got any of the above-mentioned vehicles in your collection, you can locate the full set for about $34 on eBay or wait for it to arrive in a store near you.
