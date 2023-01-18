Aston Martin Says Goodbye to Its GT Flagship With 211-MPH DBS 770 Ultimate

As promised via a recent teaser, Aston Martin is now ready to see the end of its “Super GT” flagship bloodline with the introduction of the DBS 770 Ultimate, which is a 499-unit limited edition offered worldwide.
First things first, there is a caveat. While Aston Martin just officially premiered the DBS 770 Ultimate special edition and shared initial photos and details, there is no way to grab hold of one unless you can persuade a reservation holder to flip their purchase. As always, the order books are already closed – while deliveries are only scheduled to begin sometime during the third quarter of the year!
The exotic British automaker has used the DBS nameplate for a trilogy of models. The original lived between 1967 and 1972, followed by a modern stint of the Aston Martin DBS V12 between 2007 and 2012. The second reinvention then appeared back in 2018 when the company was using the DBS Superleggera moniker for its “super grand tourer” two-door coupe and convertible flagships. Now, it’s again a simpler Aston Martin DBS following a 2022MY retcon.
And this is how we arrive in 2023 at the “most powerful production Aston Martin ever,” the DBS 770 Ultimate. Which, as the name implies, features an upgraded quad-cam 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine now capable of churning out no less than 770 ps and 900 Nm. By the way, that equates to 759 hp and 664 lb-ft in the United States, as this special edition is a global affair of just 499 examples. Speaking of which is which, there will be 300 Coupe and just 199 Volante units, with “all examples sold ahead of release.”
“Extensively re-engineered for enhanced performance, driver engagement, and visual drama” the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate features new perks like a reworked front splitter, a restyled “horseshoe” vent, a modified rear diffuser, plus a lot of improvements made in the suspension, steering, transmission, and underbody structure areas to further “accentuate the feel, response, and agility” of the model that signals the end of the current generation’s production.
Additional carbon fiber elements, a bespoke 21-inch wheel design inspired by Valkyrie and Victor with three finishes (Satin Silver, Satin Black, Satin Black with Diamond Turned look), along with unique Q by Aston Martin options are also on the menu.
Inside, there are Sports Plus Seats plus carbon fiber gearshift paddles among the standard goodies. Alas, there is one area where Aston Martin maybe should have remained mum – that would be the performance figures. So, the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) improved from the standard 3.4s to 3.2 seconds for the Coupe (3.4s for Volante), but unfortunately, the max speed of 211 mph (340 kph) remained exactly the same.
