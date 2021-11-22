New-Generation Kia Niro Will Debut on November 25 at the Seoul Mobility Show

We have already told you a bit about the all-new Kia Niro. It is being developed under the SG2 codename and spy pictures taken in Germany showed it will adopt a new lighting signature, inspired by the 2019 HabaNiro Concept. Kia has just confirmed a few of these elements by releasing teaser images of the new car. It will be officially introduced at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show on November 25.
That may anticipate the dates we had about its arrival. It may start production in 2021 instead of 2022 and be delivered as a 2022 model year. If that’s not the case, we’ll really have a 2023 Kia Niro, as we have told you before.
Apart from the sketches Kia disclosed, it has not offered more information apart from the fact that the new Niro “inherits bold design elements from the 2019 HabaNiro concept.” These elements are an “adventure-ready attitude” – whatever that means – “with a clean and high-tech two-tone body.” Kia did not mention the new lighting signature as one of the inherited elements from the HabaNiro, but that is something the production car presents. The DRL and taillights are very similar to those in the concept car.
Curiously, the company seems to suggest that “the unconventional asymmetric dash,” which “combines horizontal and diagonal forms to realize ‘Opposites United’ design cues,” would be something presented by the HabaNiro, but it does not seem to be the case. The HabaNiro did not have a proper dashboard, just a large white luminous element behind the steering wheel. The new Niro would also have a “bold, practical, and eco-friendly construction.”
The company did not mention if the new Niro will still offer hybrid, plug-in, and electric versions. We’d undoubtedly count on the last two, but the hybrid does not seem to make much sense at this point unless Kia intends to have a more affordable version of the Niro for emerging markets. With some countries refusing to sign the COP26 deals, that would not surprise us.
In the end, the deal is that we’ll soon have a new-generation Kia Niro around. Make sure you get a good deal on the current one before buying it. As good as this crossover still is, it will certainly depreciate faster with the arrival of its successor.
