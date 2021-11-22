New-Generation Kia Niro Will Debut on November 25 at the Seoul Mobility Show

We have already told you a bit about the all-new Kia Niro. It is being developed under the SG2 codename and spy pictures taken in Germany showed it will adopt a new lighting signature, inspired by the 2019 HabaNiro Concept. Kia has just confirmed a few of these elements by releasing teaser images of the new car. It will be officially introduced at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show on November 25.

