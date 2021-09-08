Next-Gen Kia Niro EV Spied With New Design Under Heavy Camo, No Tiger-Nose Grill

Kia's engineers have been spotted again while testing Niro's electric version, also referred to as the E-Niro in Europe. The model is expected to reach the market as an MY2023 car, and it is inspired by the HabaNiro concept car, shown for the first time in 2019.
The Kia Niro is expected to get a larger wheelbase, along with short overhangs and a new silhouette for its body. For the first time in many years, the HabaNiro concept car exhibited a Kia without the famous tiger-nose, a design trait that was penned by Peter Schreyer and gave a family identity to all Kia models.
Meanwhile, it appears that the future will come in the form of the shark-nose, as shown on the HabaNiro concept. While the butterfly doors will not reach production, it appears that the Korean brand has gone for the vertically arranged taillights, which are thin due to the use of LED technology.
The C-pillar is also sloped, as we have seen on the HabaNiro concept. Previous spy shots have shown us bits of the interior for the upcoming Niro. It will not match the bold shapes from the HabaNiro concept, but it will come with two large screens, as is customary in the segment and the automotive industry these days.
As you can observe in the photo gallery, the prototype spotted while testing had gray plastic covering the lower parts of its doors, as well as exterior mirrors with C-shaped turn signals. Kia Niro's electric version came with an impressive range, and we expect the next-generation model to offer even more.
The next-generation Kia Niro is expected to hit the market in 2022, with an official presentation coming in late 2021. The American market is expected to get this generation of the Kia Niro in the second part of next year as an MY2023 car.
Meanwhile, it appears that the future will come in the form of the shark-nose, as shown on the HabaNiro concept. While the butterfly doors will not reach production, it appears that the Korean brand has gone for the vertically arranged taillights, which are thin due to the use of LED technology.
The C-pillar is also sloped, as we have seen on the HabaNiro concept. Previous spy shots have shown us bits of the interior for the upcoming Niro. It will not match the bold shapes from the HabaNiro concept, but it will come with two large screens, as is customary in the segment and the automotive industry these days.
As you can observe in the photo gallery, the prototype spotted while testing had gray plastic covering the lower parts of its doors, as well as exterior mirrors with C-shaped turn signals. Kia Niro's electric version came with an impressive range, and we expect the next-generation model to offer even more.
The next-generation Kia Niro is expected to hit the market in 2022, with an official presentation coming in late 2021. The American market is expected to get this generation of the Kia Niro in the second part of next year as an MY2023 car.