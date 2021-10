We Already Know Who Will Make Solid Power's Solid-State Cells: SK Innovation

EV

Kia is an old SK Innovation client. Ford and BMW are Solid Power investors, and Ford has recently made a deal to buy cells from the Korean supplier. In other words, when this solid-state solution is ready for themarket, expect to see it in cars from one of these brands.SK Innovation and Solid Power have signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) and a JDA (Joint Development Agreement) that will make the Korean supplier buy a $30 million stake in the American solid-state battery tech startup.The JDA aims to develop a new cell that is based on the NMC (nickel, manganese, and cobalt) chemistry for the cathode and uses a high-content silicon anode. Solid Power has disclosed that its solid-state platform can be used in regular battery factories with minor changes. That would avoid new investments in a new plant to be able to manufacture these new cells: the current machinery can deal with them.The goal is to develop a safer battery that delivers at least 930 Wh/l. That represents 30% more energy density than the best lithium-ion cells currently available. Although that’s a considerable gain, it is below those that could be achieved with a lithium metal anode.The main advantages this approach offers relate to production costs and to the fact that cells with a solid-state electrolyte are naturally safer and less prone to thermal runaways. If SK Innovation and Solid Power manage to produce these cells fast enough, they can become a competitive advantage until lithium metal batteries can be mass-produced.Compared to what we have today, 30% more energy-dense cells for similar prices would be a significant competitive advantage, even if temporary. QuantumScape is dedicated to a lithium metal approach, for example. When and if it delivers its solution is what will determine if SK Innovation’s bet on Solid Power’s solution will pay off – and for how long.