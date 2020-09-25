New Ford Evos Crossover Based on Bronco Sport Will Replace Mondeo / Fusion

Ford was one of the first automakers to give up on the sedan. But even though it offers a variety of crossovers already, a new one is reportedly needed to fill the Fusion's shoes. The mystery model is at the core of a new report from Europe that is linked to many other cars, both new and discontinued.
Spanish magazine motor.es published a report about the new Ford crossover, stating that it will replace three models in Europe. Namely, it takes over the role of the Mondeo, the S-Max, and the Galaxy. What are those funny names? Well, the Mondeo is just like the Fusion, only offered as a liftback and a wagon. It received a facelift in Europe last year and should survive until about 2021-2022. The other two are minivans, bigger versions of the C-Max.
We don't yet know if this is a global model. Ford Europe already sells an imported and adapted Edge. It's the right size but lacks that final level of polish which crossovers have in Europe. Being old, the Edge might also struggle with the latest emissions regulations which heavily favor plug-ins.
The Fusion-replacing crossover would be difficult to imagine without this crisp rendering from the Russian website Kolesa. The red 4x4 looks like a mix between the new Focus, the Escape/Kuga and Mach-E electric car.
It even has a name. The project became known last year, but everybody calls it by the codename CD542. However, our source claims Ford has trademarked the Evos name, which belonged to a concept a decade ago, for use on production cars. "Mondeo Evos" was reportedly even trademarked as far as Australia and New Zealand.
According to early data, the Evos is going to be based on the C2 platform, the same one that underpins the Bronco Sport. However, it's probably going to be larger even than the mid-sized sedan.
