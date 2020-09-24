3 New Ford Bronco Raptor Rendered With Cutout Doors and Carbon-Fiber Fender Flares

2 Here Are Pre-Production Pics of the 2021 Ford Bronco at Michigan Assembly Plant

More on this:

1973 Ford Bronco Is a Fully Restored Barn Find That Shines Like a Diamond

While everybody’s talking about the new Bronco these days, many of the original models that left the factory nearly 50 years ago are still around and ready for action. 12 photos



1973 was a good year for the Bronco, as the American carmaker produced no less than 21,894 units. The Bronco production was increased to 25,894 units a year later before collapsing substantially to 13,125 units in 1975.



The 1973 Bronco was offered with a 200 ci (2.8-liter) straight-six engine as standard, and it was the first model to come with a three-speed automatic transmission as an option.



This version right here, however, is powered by the 302ci (4.9-liter) small-block V8, which was the most powerful in the entire lineup, and it is paired to a 3-speed manual tranny that works just right, according to the owner.



Everything looks almost new, and there’s obviously no rust, scratch, or dent anywhere on the SUV . The odometer indicates 43,000 miles (69,201 km), but the owner says only some 1,200 miles (1,931 km) have been added since the restoration process was finalized.



And now, the price that could allow you to take this classic home. Given the beautiful condition that this Bronco comes in, you really shouldn’t expect it to be cheap. And it’s not, as the owner expects to receive some $62,000 for the SUV, but you can use the



The Bronco is parked in Tifton, Georgia if you want to check it in person. This is the case with this 1973 Bronco that has been fully restored to look almost like it did when new. And while it shines like a diamond thanks to the original limestone green finish, it also features the dealer window stickers and bill of sale that came with the car when it was sold in Colorado.1973 was a good year for the Bronco, as the American carmaker produced no less than 21,894 units. The Bronco production was increased to 25,894 units a year later before collapsing substantially to 13,125 units in 1975.The 1973 Bronco was offered with a 200 ci (2.8-liter) straight-six engine as standard, and it was the first model to come with a three-speed automatic transmission as an option.This version right here, however, is powered by the 302ci (4.9-liter) small-block V8, which was the most powerful in the entire lineup, and it is paired to a 3-speed manual tranny that works just right, according to the owner.Everything looks almost new, and there’s obviously no rust, scratch, or dent anywhere on the. The odometer indicates 43,000 miles (69,201 km), but the owner says only some 1,200 miles (1,931 km) have been added since the restoration process was finalized.And now, the price that could allow you to take this classic home. Given the beautiful condition that this Bronco comes in, you really shouldn’t expect it to be cheap. And it’s not, as the owner expects to receive some $62,000 for the SUV, but you can use the eBay page here to also make another offer. The full payment is required in 7 days after you agree to purchase it.The Bronco is parked in Tifton, Georgia if you want to check it in person.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.