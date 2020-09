SUV

Every JDM fan knows about the nicknames of the various Subaru WRX/STI generations. You've got the Bugeye , the Blobeye, the Hawkeye, and the modern Raptoreye. However, we kind of forgot that 2nd-gen Bronco was known as the "Dentside."One digital artist who is always on the lookout for a cool vintageto re-imagine has found the Dentside Bronco interesting. And so, wb.artist20, he created a modern version that we just can't get enough of. He argues that it might be something they could look into for the next generation or as an optional package.Changes begin at the front, where the headlights have an LED halo to copy the style of the 1977-1979 model. There are changes to the grille as well. The profile is largely the same, but graphics have been added a black-to-orange gradient.The second-generation Bronco was about a foot shorter than the Ford F-100 it was based on (sixth-gen). It had permanent, a coil spring Dana 44 front end and 9-inch Ford rear axle with leaf springs.Unlike the early Bronco, this model was only offered in one body style, a 3-door wagon with a lift-off rear hardtop. Ford wanted to keep costs as low as possible, so a lot of the front metal was shared with the F-Series, along with the interior.Two different engine choices were offered, the 351 (5.8-liter) and 400 (6.6-liter). These were carried over from the truck and made the same power 156 hp, though the bigger block had slightly more torque. You can't expect big power from any car in that era.