Ford Stormtrak Rendering Is a Funny Subaru Crosstrek Impersonator

Ford is probably the best American automaker when it comes to mainstream cars. While nobody can match Jeep or Dodge at making the cool stuff, the Blue Oval is more in touch with what the average consumer wants, and right now, that's crossovers.
It feels like they've covered all their bases already, but what Ford is likely to do with the money left from killing its sedans is double down on crossovers. Last year, we learned that the successor to the Fusion and Mondeo might be a sort of off-road wagon, like the Subaru Outback.
When a trademark for a car called the Stormtrak was discovered in Europe, it seemed that two and two had been put together. However, one rendering artist proposes an entirely different body.
Because the Stormtrak name is so similar to Subaru's Crosstrek, Kleber Silva decided to design something that's more like a compact CUV. This would be more like a Focus on stilts that also competes with the Kia XCeed. The only problem with that concept is that Ford already offers the adventurous Focus Active in Europe.
It's unlikely that Ford will make another compact vehicle for Europe, where sales are slowing down and the presence of AWD in crossovers is negligible. But, stranger things have happened. I mean, just look at how many little off-roaders Kia and Hyundai have!
Anyway, the features of the Puma look uncanny on the Subaru Crosstrek/XV body. The Puma has specific styling that will probably not be replicated by any other car. But, as if that wasn't enough, Kleber Silva also designed a new EcoSport with the same Puma features. Both Ford mini crossovers are assembled in Romania, but the EcoSport came out way back in 2012 in Brazil, so it's due for a makeover soon.
On a side note, the Mondeo-replacing off-roader is already out and testing if you want to check it out. How the mightiest mid-size has fallen!
When a trademark for a car called the Stormtrak was discovered in Europe, it seemed that two and two had been put together. However, one rendering artist proposes an entirely different body.
Because the Stormtrak name is so similar to Subaru's Crosstrek, Kleber Silva decided to design something that's more like a compact CUV. This would be more like a Focus on stilts that also competes with the Kia XCeed. The only problem with that concept is that Ford already offers the adventurous Focus Active in Europe.
It's unlikely that Ford will make another compact vehicle for Europe, where sales are slowing down and the presence of AWD in crossovers is negligible. But, stranger things have happened. I mean, just look at how many little off-roaders Kia and Hyundai have!
Anyway, the features of the Puma look uncanny on the Subaru Crosstrek/XV body. The Puma has specific styling that will probably not be replicated by any other car. But, as if that wasn't enough, Kleber Silva also designed a new EcoSport with the same Puma features. Both Ford mini crossovers are assembled in Romania, but the EcoSport came out way back in 2012 in Brazil, so it's due for a makeover soon.
On a side note, the Mondeo-replacing off-roader is already out and testing if you want to check it out. How the mightiest mid-size has fallen!