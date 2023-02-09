New Ferrari Testa Rossa J Is an Electric Ode to a Motoring Icon on a 75% Scale

Ferrari and The Little Car Company have joined forces once again, this time to create a special edition of the Testa Rossa J. Christened the Pacco Gara Ferrari Testa Rossa J, the model mirrors the looks of the real 250 Testa Rossa, which is a Le Mans Legend, and just like other toys for big boys from The Little Car Company, it too was built on a scale, and it is a 75% reproduction of the legendary racer.
In order to make sure that the Pacco Garra Ferrari Testa Rossa J stays true to the 250 Testa Rossa, The Little Car Company and Ferrari worked in close collaboration to make this special edition happen. It features a removable roll cage, with a bolt-on design, offering future owners the possibility to alternate the appearance of their rides, and a mirror on the driver’s side, with period-correct spotlights.
Further helping it stay true to the original is the tonneau cover on the passenger side. It comes in the same leather as the rest of the interior, otherwise available in red or black. Bolted to the chassis and roll hoop, the Sabelt racing harnesses are also included in another nod to Scuderia’s racers. The rest of the cockpit features a classic steering wheel design, vintage gauges and buttons, and a very simple dashboard panel, with a small windscreen in front of it.
Drivers can alter the dampers and the brake bias to make their Pacco Gara Ferrari Testa Rossa J feel more unique. Further increasing the immersive nature of the special edition model are the quicker ratio steering rack and the drilled brake discs for extra fun behind the wheel.
Mind you, you should not expect any neck-snapping performance from this model, because it may look like a classic racer, but it features a tiny electric motor, fed by a small battery, which helps it send superior vibes compared to normal pedal cars. The Little Car Company states that the output of the motor was boosted from 16 to 19 hp (12-14 kW) via software upgrade.
There is no word about the pricing and availability of the new Pacco Gara Ferrari Testa Rossa J yet, but as everyone who knows a thing or two about such rides and their pet can tell you, it won’t be cheap.
More details about this stunning creation are expected to be released at the St. Moritz International Concours of Elegance, which will take place in Switzerland on February 24 and 25, as it will be on display. Moreover, according to Ben Hedley, The Little Car Company’s CEO, the Pacco Gara will be available for test drives in the snow, so better pack those driving gloves if you plan on attending the event.
