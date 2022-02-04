Manny Khoshbin Drives the All-Electric Bugatti Baby II, It's Slower Than You Think

As any hypercar collector out there, real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin owns quite a few Bugattis. His collection includes both Chirons and Veyrons, but he also got a Bugatti Baby II, a 75% scale, all-electric version of the iconic Type 35.
He actually got it for his son, but he couldn't resist the temptation of taking it for a drive. Luckily, he documented his first drive in the Baby II on camera, so we can also get a taste of what it feels like to ride in the smallest Bugatti ever built.
Well, it's not actually a Bugatti because it wasn't developed and built by the same company that produces the Chiron. The Bugatti Baby II comes from The Little Car Company, the firm that also produces junior versions of the Aston Martin DB5 and Ferrari Testa Rossa. But it's fully endorsed by Bugatti as a tribute to the 50% scale Type 35 that the company built in 1926.
If you don't know the story, Ettore had a mini Type 35 built for his youngest son. The miniature was supposed to be a one-off, but it was so popular with customers visiting the factory that it eventually became an official model.
More than 90 years later and The Little Car Company revived the project as an all-electric junior car built using the latest technology, while still employing traditional coachbuilding techniques.
The mini Bugatti comes in three different versions, Base, Vitesse, and Pur Sang. The entry-level model features a five-horsepower drivetrain that hits 45 kph (28 mph), while the other two come with 13 horses and a top speed of 68 kph (42 mph).
Manny obviously went with a customized, range-topping model with access to all 13 horsepower via a Chiron-inspired "speed key," but it turns out the latter doesn't work so he has to settle driving the car with only five horsepower at his disposal.
That's painfully slow compared to the full-size Chiron, but it sure looks like Manny is having a blast driving the downsized Type 35. Not bad for a Bugatti that cost $80,000, only a small fraction of the Chiron's base sticker.
