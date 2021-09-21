"No Time to Die" Special Edition DB5 Junior Eases Your Getaway With Smoke Screen

Aston Martin's DB5 is no stranger to the James Bond franchise, making its debut back in 1964 when it made quite an impression in "Goldfinger." The sports car has been in the limelight in several other Bond movies since then, including "GoldenEye, "Tomorrow Never Dies," "Casino Royale," and "Skyfall," to name just a few. Now the automaker announces a "No Time to Die" Junior special edition of the legendary car.
The two-thirds scale version of the DB5 might not be road legal, but it still makes for an irresistible collector’s item for both Bond and Aston Martin fans out there.
Only 125 vehicles will be built in collaboration with The Little Car Company and EON Productions. This special edition is designed as a convertible rather than a fixed head coupe but still staying true to the Bond style.
The special Junior DB5 will feature Silver Birch paintwork, Smiths instruments on the dashboard, and each car will have an individually numbered chassis plate. It can also produce a smoke screen to help with a successful getaway, being able to supply an hour of safe smoke before it needs topping up.
Aston Martin claims the car, which comes with a fully electric powertrain, will have a better range than the standard DB5 Vantage Junior and also greater power. In addition, multiple driving modes are available, while the special edition DB5 Junior range is 80 miles (approximately 130 km).
While the mini car is an homage to the Bond series, some of the features of the special edition vehicle do reflect our current times. For instance, the fuel gauge is now a battery meter.
The “No Time to Die” special edition DB5 will come with regenerative braking and Brembo disc brakes.
With this being a Junior version of the car, Aston Martin will entice owners to go for an egg hunt with Easter Eggs being hidden in the vehicle.
Aston Martin’s special edition DB5 Junior will cost around $123,000 (£90,000) plus local taxes. Fans can visit this website to reserve one.
"No Time to Die" is the 25th James Bond movie and will be released in the U.K. on September 30. In the U.S., the movie will debut on October 8.
Only 125 vehicles will be built in collaboration with The Little Car Company and EON Productions. This special edition is designed as a convertible rather than a fixed head coupe but still staying true to the Bond style.
The special Junior DB5 will feature Silver Birch paintwork, Smiths instruments on the dashboard, and each car will have an individually numbered chassis plate. It can also produce a smoke screen to help with a successful getaway, being able to supply an hour of safe smoke before it needs topping up.
Aston Martin claims the car, which comes with a fully electric powertrain, will have a better range than the standard DB5 Vantage Junior and also greater power. In addition, multiple driving modes are available, while the special edition DB5 Junior range is 80 miles (approximately 130 km).
While the mini car is an homage to the Bond series, some of the features of the special edition vehicle do reflect our current times. For instance, the fuel gauge is now a battery meter.
The “No Time to Die” special edition DB5 will come with regenerative braking and Brembo disc brakes.
With this being a Junior version of the car, Aston Martin will entice owners to go for an egg hunt with Easter Eggs being hidden in the vehicle.
Aston Martin’s special edition DB5 Junior will cost around $123,000 (£90,000) plus local taxes. Fans can visit this website to reserve one.
"No Time to Die" is the 25th James Bond movie and will be released in the U.K. on September 30. In the U.S., the movie will debut on October 8.